Tom Jones to play Encore Theater in Vegas return

Vocal legend Tom Jones is making his first Las Vegas appearance in more than a decade in October.

British singer Tom Jones, centre, blows out candles at a surprise birthday party at Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas, June 6, 1974. Guests include, from left to right, Joan Rivers, Sonny Bono, Jones, Debbie Reynolds, and Liberace. (AP Photo)

Tom Jones, shown in this 2010 file photo, plays Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in October. (Review-Journal file)

If ever we were to see an additional show, or shows, added for ticket demands, it’s for this show.

Tom Jones is returning to Las Vegas. The great vocalist and showman is playing a single show at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 7 as part of his “Surrounded by Time” tour (tickets start at $59.95, not including fees, on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com).

Jones was once a member of the legendary fraternity of entertainers to hold forth on the Strip. But the 81-year-old superstar has not performed in the city since ending a run at then-Hollywood Theater (now David Copperfield Theater) in August 2010.

Jones’ career spans more than 50 years, with 100 million in sales for such hits as “It’s Not Unusual,” “Kiss,” “Delilah,” and “What’s New Pussycat.” He was knighted in 2006. His latest album, “Surrounded by Time,” for which he is touring, was issued last year and has been a top seller.

