Tony Award winner Ripley was lucky to get the Vegas message

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Alice Ripley enjoyed her shows at The Space on April 14 and April 15, 2017 so much she'd love a residency at the off-Strip venue. (Photo Larry Burton)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant during a press conference announcing his new job at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

It’s not often a Tony Award winner headlines a onetime, off-Strip warehouse, but Alice Ripley took the stage at The Space over the weekend.

Ripley, who received “Best Actress in a Musical Honors” in 2009 for her portrayal of Diana in the Pulitzer Prize winning “Next to Normal,” delivered a warm and captivating performance. A chilling “On My Own,” from “Les Miserables” and a stirring “I Miss the Mountains” from “Next to Normal” were among the many highlights.

Ripley’s appearance has a serendipitous twist. She’d deleted her Facebook Messenger application on her cell phone, having run out of storage space on the device. After about six months, she re-activated the app and saw a message from The Space co-producer Brandon Ellyson asking if she would be interested in performing at the city’s new, off-Broadway styled entertainment venue.

“If I hadn’t reactivated the app, I wouldn’t be here,” Ripley said. “This show should be sponsored by Messenger.”

Ripley said the performances, in which she was backed by pianist Jessica Means, were “the best shows we have done,” adding, “I would love to do a residency here.” The Space crew got that message, loud and clear.

A different kind of face-off

Gerard Gallant, the recently announced new coach of the NHL’s Golden Knights ice hockey team, spent Thursday and Friday taking in the sight and sounds of Vegas.

During the visit — which was his first — Gallant even met Britney Spears. Sort of.

A Friday morning television appearance coincided with the in-studio delivery of a Spears statue decked out in one of her “Piece of Me” costumes from Madame Tussauds.

“When you’re the new coach in town, it’s important to start meeting the locals,” joked the message accompanying an image of Gallant and the faux-Spears on the Golden Knights’ Twitter page. And on Instagram: “It’s Britney, Coach.”

Also, an early separated-at-birth call: Gallant and “The Shield” star Michael Chiklis. Look it up.

In honor of Eddie

A benefit for longtime Las Vegas musician Eddie DiMarino, who died unexpectedly April 5, will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Harrah’s Showroom. DiMarino, who was 63, was known to have suffered from heart issues. He was a bassist for the Righteous Brothers band at Harrah’s, and had played behind Wayne Newton and many other performers.

Righteous Brothers co-founder Bill Medley and his current onstage partner, Bucky Heard, are heading up the event.

Admission is free, but donations will be taken at the door and a GoFundMe page has been established for DiMarino’s memorial fund. Highly regarded around town, DiMarino was considered both a musician and part of the Righteous Brothers’ family.

Fiorillo backs Shelby J.

Las Vegas singer Elisa Fiorillo wants it known that she is not taking issue with her former fellow New Power Generation backing singer Shelby J. releasing a solo album, saying, “She is doing her own thing and that’s what Prince would have put his stamp of approval on.”

In a column published Sunday, Fiorillo had expressed concern about the timing of the release, coinciding with the anniversary of Prince’s death and the “Celebration 2017” set for Thursday through April 23 at Paisley Park. Fiorillo has declined to participate in the three-day event, citing the opportunism of organizers and those who are taking part.

Update de la Shecky

Legendary comic Shecky Greene is back at home, continuing to recover from a broken leg and hip injuries suffered in a March 22 fall at the Italian American Club. Greene had surgery on his fractured upper femur the next morning. Doctors are now assessing when, or whether, to operate on his hip.

Greene’s wife, Marie, says he is in good spirits, even though he must still use a wheelchair and walker until his leg and hip are once again able to support him. Greene turned 91 on April 8.

Odd fact …

Former Major League star, new Oakland Athletics TV analyst and current Las Vegas resident Jose Canseco has had a hair transplant. Six months ago. Now he’s plugging (pun intended) the procedure on Twitter …

