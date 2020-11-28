Tony Hsieh to be honored on Fremont Street Experience

Tony Hsieh’s fellow downtown Las Vegas visionary Derek Stevens and his wife, Nicole, are taking lead on a Viva Vision tribute.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace at 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, talks to artist Nicki Doran during First Friday in the Arts District in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh is being honored Saturday night on Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision video canopy. The Hsieh family has asked his fellow downtown Las Vegas visionary Derek Stevens and his wife, Nicole, to take the lead on the tribute.

“They want a tribute and I’m happy they reached out to Nicole and I this morning,” Stevens, co-owner of Circa, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate hotel-casino, said in a text message Saturday.

Details are still being sorted out, but Stevens said plans are centered on an 8 p.m. show on the Viva Vision LED screens, with FSE as the gathering place.

Hsieh died Friday in a New London, Conn. hospital from injuries suffered in a house fire on Nov. 18. He was 46.

Hsieh co-founded the Zappos apparel company, which was headquartered at the former Las Vegas City Hall building since 2013. A generous philanthropist, Hsieh’s investments changed the face of what would become the Fremont East district.

