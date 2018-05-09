Kats

‘Tony n’ Tina’s’ to renew vows at Bally’s

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2018 - 7:19 pm
 

The city is littered with productions that are “on hiatus.” That term is too often synonymous with “in denial,” used by shows that have, in fact, shut down for good (I’m thinking of an adult revue from Australia at Planet Hollywood, a twisted variety show at Westgate Las Vegas, and a band of illusionists at Tropicana, among many other shows “on hiatus”).

The comedy dinner show “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” is a production that went on hiatus — for real — in September 2016. The show’s matriarch, star and casting director Barbara Lauren said at the time the show would return, and it will.

Expect the show to reboot mid-June at Buca di Beppo at Bally’s. The original creative team is largely intact, with producers Raphael Berko and Jeff Gitlin returning, along with New York director Larry Pellegrini.

Lauren, who heads up her own Las Vegas-based casting company, has issued two casting calls, the most recent for men in their early 20s-early 30s, requesting “big personalities with improv skills a plus.” That’s in the Tony N’ Tina’s wheelhouse.

The cast infiltrates the guests’ conversations to the point where you don’t know who’s in the show and isn’t. I met the great Vegas vocalist and “Tony n’ Tina’s” cast member Stephanie Calvert at the show at the Rio, when she abruptly cut in front of me at the bar.

I had no idea Calvert was in the show. I just thought she was being rude … or thirsty.

A promotional photo posted on Lauren’s Facebook page shows Vegas performers Rachel Swindler and Joseph BenShimon, in full costume, sharing a spaghetti noodle, “Lady and the Tramp”-style.

Once one of the hottest shows in the city, “Tony n’ Tina’s” opened at the Rio in 2005, with Lauren playing the hostess Loretta (she eventually took over as Mrs. Vitale). The show moved to V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, then the mezzanine level of Planet Hollywood, and finally Windows Showroom at Bally’s, where the show was most recently performed.

For a time, the show leaned on such guest stars as famed house guest Kato Kaelin (this, during its run at Planet Hollywood). But this round, “Tony n’ Tina’s” is sticking to the original family recipe.

Gaga in ‘19

While we look forward to scheduling details for Lady Gaga’s extended engagement at The Park Theater (we know it begins in December), we can be confident she will perform there on New Year’s Eve. Still open to question is whether she will count in the new year. Bruno Mars, the 2018 Park Theater headliner, was cleared out by midnight. So was Britney Spears at Planet Hollywood.

Et tu, JLo?

We’ve reported confidently, though not officially, that Spears is to return to the Strip at Park Theater in 2019. Now comes reliable intel that Jennifer Lopez, too, will opt for Park Theater as the venue continues to gather superstars from Axis theater (now Zappos Theater) at Planet Hollywood.

And speaking of Park Theater …

While we’re in Park MGM mode, we’re ready for Widespread Panic to perform a pair of three-day sets at the theater, the first in July …

Brinkley at the bout

In the middle of a torrid month of news (already), supermodel Christie Brinkley turned up last week at Caesars Palace for the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s (WSWA) 75th Annual Convention and Exposition to promote her all-organic and vegan prosecco, called Bellissima.

At age 64, Brinkley is still as bubbly as ever, saying during an interview last Wednesday that she keeps her youthful vigor through “an attitude of gratitude.”

Brinkley remembered her first visit to Las Vegas, which was also at Caesars Palace. It was for the Muhammad Ali-Larry Holmes heavyweight title bout in 1980, which also was Brinkley’s first time watching any boxing match.

How this came to be: Weeks earlier, Brinkley was having lunch at the Plaza in Manhattan and happened to see Ali walking by the hotel.

“Every guy I knew was talking about Ali fighting Larry Holmes in Las Vegas,” Brinkley said. “I’d never been to a fight, didn’t know much about it, and all of a sudden I see Muhammad Ali walking down the street. I thought, ‘Here’s my chance!’ “

Brinkley left her table and rushed up to Ali, who readily recognized her as that summer’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model.

“I introduced myself and said, ‘I would love a ticket to your fight!’ and he smiled and said, ‘And I’d like a woman like you in my life!’ So funny,” Brinkley said. “Then he said, ‘Of course!’ “

Brinkley packed her camera equipment — she has long had an avid interest in photography — and a suitcase full of pink clothes. “Me and a friend were staying at the Flamingo, so everything was pink,” she said. Brinkley had a seat close to the action, and snapped through the entire card.

“I was so excited to be there that night,” she said. “All these characters coming around, Sugar Ray Robinson, Leon Spinks’s mom — he was on the undercard — and O.J. Simpson walking like 20 paces in front of Nicole Brown, so rude.”

Brinkley shot rolls and rolls of film, in the days when there were rolls of film, which were published in Ring magazine.

“The first time Ali was hit in the face, he looked so shocked, stunned. It was like he could tell it was not going to go well,” Brinkley said. “Afterward, we went out to the Caesars Palace fountains and cried. We didn’t know what to do … And then, out of nowhere, Don King walked by and we just started following him, all the way to this big after-party. They asked for our invitations, and I just waved at Don King, ‘Hi!’ and went in the door.

“It was crazy in there, and I loved it. It was a great time.”

At the Westgate!

Barry Manilow’s production team need not look far for its dancers in his upcoming residency at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas. Jennifer Romas’s dancers from her “Sexxy” show at Westgate Theater are performing in the upcoming production, including the “Copacabana” number.

Romas is also auditioning dancers specifically for the Manilow show.

Amieva … Mateo Amieva

In “Mindfreak Live,” Mateo Amieva’s Maestro character is essentially presented as Criss Angel’s Mini-Me.

Now the Maestro is breaking out, as just, “Me.”

Amieva is showcasing a new solo production, “Action Man: Mission Las Vegas” (love the title) at 10 p.m. May 23 at The Space.

Amieva is a superb comic actor who has effectively tempered Angel’s Goth-fashioned edge in both “Believe” and “Mindfreak Live.”

Amieva is also one of the artists moving on as Angel finishes his run at Luxor in October. He describes his show as a vigorous parody of James Bond films, a physical-comedy production filled with “the best cinematographic, television and cartoon humor.” Expect Amieva to be shaken, stirred, and dang funny.

Who loves the ‘90s?

Maybe VegasVille. A show themed for that decade, with Salt-N’-Pepa in the mix, is planning to move into Tropicana Theater this year. What that means to the productions already in the theater — David Goldrake’s “Imaginarium” (which just signed a year extension through next spring at the hotel) and the long-running Prince tribute Purple Reign — is yet to be specified.

Scheana at 33

Scheana Shay lives in the Land of Unicorn Cake.

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast member and just-departed, co-star of “Sex Tips For a Straight Woman for a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas celebrated her 33rd birthday Monday night at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse at D Las Vegas. She was joined by a group that included MTV “Real World: Go Big or Go Home,” cast member Kailah Casillas and Shay’s parents, Ron and Erika van Olphen.

After dinner, the restaurant rolled out a customized (is there any other kind) unicorn cake, as Shay loves unicorns. Nice design work by the D Las Vegas staff. If you can make a unicorn cake, you can make any cake.

Prince show on the Strip

Prince Harry (or rather, his wax statue) is back in VegasVille. The figure has been flown from Madame Tussauds in New York to the museum’s outpost at The Venetian. Wax Harry is now hanging at the bar, available for idle chitchat and photos as the real Harry preps for is upcoming marriage to Meghan Markle.

Who Was Where

A quintet of Golden Knights and Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook (separately) Sunday at Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. The Knights celebrated their Game 6 victory against the Sharks earlier in the evening; Westbrook was in town celebrating his brother’s birthday. The Thunder all-star joined The Chainsmokers onstage at Encore, and was also at David Guetta’s set at XS. Golden Knights teammates William Karlsson, Tomas Tatar, Alex Tuch and Oscar Lindberg wheeled in after returning from San Jose and sipped cocktails and Red Bull as Guetta held court … Former Vice President Al Gore on Saturday night at Elton John’s performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace … “Dancing With the Stars” pro Louis Van Amstel at the 8 p.m. Saturday showing of “Absinthe,” his third visit to the hit show.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Chris Stapleton songs you need to hear
D. Michael Evola opened E-String to make New York style pizza
Shamrock Macarons at Morels at Palazzo
Zuma serves a sushi roll topped with 24-karat gold
La Cirque covers their quail and foie gras in real gold
Jean-Georges Steakhouse seves chocolate gold bars
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like