Tony Orlando joins performing lineup for Trump inauguration

A transmission from the streets of VegasVille, where Tony Orlando emphasizes, “I’m an entertainer. I’m not a politician.” For explanation and elaboration, read on:

THE YELLOW RIBBON EFFECT

A frequent Las Vegas headliner, most recently at South Point Showroom, Orlando confirmed this weekend he will perform at the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington.

Orlando is booked to perform at the Salute to the Armed Forces and Services Ball at the National Building Museum. That event is one of just three official inauguration events, and falls into Orlando’s long history of performing at military functions dating more than 40 years.

“I have been asked if I would be kind enough to perform, and it is an honor and a privilege to do that,” Orlando said Saturday evening, adding that he was told Trump himself had requested his appearance.

Aware of the contentious post-election atmosphere enveloping President-elect Donald Trump’s transition to power, Orlando said, “I am an entertainer. I’m not a politician. I have worked for Republicans and Democrats, and I honestly can’t distinguish, in my audience, Republicans from Democrats, and I’m not going to try to start now.”

Orlando does have a long history, professionally and personally, with Trump, who booked Orlando at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City in the mid-1980s. Orlando also appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2015, in support of celeb contestant Geraldo Rivera. Of Trump, Orlando said, “He was my boss in Atlantic City, and I helped raise money on his TV show. He has been a good friend for a long time.”

The Veterans Gala, also Friday night, is hosted by the American Legion and is separate from the Official Inaugural Gala. The Official Inaugural Concert is Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial, dubbed “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.”

That event is headlined by Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and Lee Greenwood. Also set to appear are actor Jon Voight and young singing sensation Jackie Evancho.

The dearth of A-list talent for this week’s events in D.C. has been an oft-reported subject leading to Inauguration Day. At President Barack Obama’s ceremony in 2009, superstars such as Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Usher, and Mary J Blige performed at Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

But Orlando, with his impressive collection of 1970s hits and a still-busy touring schedule (upwards of 135 dates per year), is impervious to such matters.

“This is a transition of power, and I am going to support the president, the presidency and our military,” he says. “I’m going to sing ‘Yellow Ribbon’ and as many patriotic songs as I can, and show respect to the event.”

COMMISH PRAISES TIESTO

Upon presenting superstar DJ Tiësto with the Key to the Strip on Saturday at MGM Grand, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said: “Bringing his innovative talent to the Strip in conjunction with Hakkasan Group, Tiësto has changed the face of the DJ world. Through his dedication and passion for his work, Tiësto continues to be an inspiration, not only to other DJ artists, but to all Las Vegas performers.” The entertainers I have talked to in VegasVille are often inspired by, and envious of, Tiësto’s capacity to fill a venue to capacity, that much is certain.

KDC HITS 15

Las Vegas public relations company Kirvin Doak Communications and sister marketing company Outdoor Solutions celebrated their 15th anniversary on Saturday. The event at The Space was a surprise party of sorts, not a small feat considering nearly 100 employees and their guests attended.

Unknown to the revelers, KDC co-owners Dave Kirvin and Bill Doak arranged for entertainers from shows the agency represented over the years to perform throughout the night.

The lineup included cast members from “O” and “Mystère,” the Gazillionaire from “Absinthe” (who offended just about everyone and actually mispronounced the company name as “Kirvin Do-AK”), Clint Holmes, and “Jersey Boys’” Travis Cloer.

At the end, The Space founder Mark Shunock, whose “Rock of Ages” at Venetian and the Rio was a KDC client, arrived to sing a medley of his own. Shunock, who played “Lonny” in “Rock of Ages,” was comically informed there was no time for his number.

That’s a tough room, even for the proprietor.

