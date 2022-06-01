Top execs split with Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV

Chris Way of KTNV, Channel 13, helps a student during a United Way event at Hollingsworth Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two top-level executives have left Las Vegas’ ABC broadcast affiliate.

KTNV Channel 13 general manager Chris Way and news director Nancy Bauer have left the station effective immediately. Scripps Howard Vice President of Operations Ed Fernandez informed the two Wednesday morning they would no longer work at the station.

Fernandez confirmed Wednesday afternoon the two execs are no longer with KTNV. “For the foreseeable future, I will serve at the interim general manager until a replacement has been found,” Fernandez said in an email. He added that he was not at liberty to expand on company personnel matters.

Reached on cell Wednesday, Bauer declined comment. Efforts to reach Way have been unsuccessful.

The upper-level executives are the latest in a string of staffers who have left or are planning to leave KTNV.

Morning anchor Todd Quinones, executive producer Micah Manalo, and “Morning Blend” co-host Shawn Tempesta have all given notice they will leave the station this month. Digital executive producer Joyce Lupiani left last fall. Assistant news director Mike Darrah and creative services director Larry Watzman left the station this spring.

