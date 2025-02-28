Top Las Vegas Strip entertainment official abruptly departs

Mike Newquist had been reassigned in Cirque’s latest series of layoffs. He left the company less than a month later.

Cirque du Soleil President of Resident Shows Mike Newquist speaks at The Neon Museum's "Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas" exhibit at Las Vegas City Hall on Feb. 7, 2025. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Neon Museum)

A little more than two weeks ago, Cirque du Soleil exec Mike Newquist said, “I think the overall future of Cirque is so bright.”

Friday, he left the company.

Newquist had taken his position on Feb. 6, during a series of company cutbacks under the ONECirque initiative, in which more than 100 positions were cut and positions consolidated.

Cirque’s chief revenue officer’s departure was confirmed by company officials in Montreal.

“Mr. Newquist is departing from the company to pursue new ventures,” the officials said. “This leadership transition is not related to the recent restructuring, aimed at simplifying the structure, maximizing efficiency, streamlining decision-making and driving long-term growth. We are confident that we have established not only the right structure but also a strong team that will continue to build on the success of our 6 Las Vegas resident shows, which have captivated audiences for over 30 years.”

The search for Newquist’s replacement “will begin shortly.”

In the interim, veteran Cirque exec Daniel Lamarre, executive vice president of the Board of Directors, will oversee the company’s revenue sector.

Cirque this month celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Ka” at MGM Grand. No Cirque or MGM Resorts International officials marked the occasion or made any comments from the stage.

