Top Vegas comic returning to T-Mobile Arena

Joy Koy’s date is part of his expanded world tour, demand increasing after hosting the Golden Globes.

Host Jo Koy arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jo Koy feels at home in Las Vegas, and also T-Mobile Arena.

The comic who attended UNLV and once headlined Huntridge Theater returns to the arena April 26. Koy sold out the venue in November 2022, drawing a crowd of about 14,000.

The date is folded into an expansion of Koy’s world tour, demand increasing after his stint hosting the Golden Globes awards show. Presale starts 10 a.m Wednesday. General onsale is 10 a.m. Friday, times Pacific (go to ASX.com for info).

Koy drew mixed reviews (to put it charitably) for his Golden Globes performance. The 52-year-old comic took the gig on comparatively late notice, about two weeks before the telecast. His joke about cutaways to Taylor Swift drew widespread response, much of it negative.

But Koy scored where it counts. His ratings on CBS doubled the 2022 audience on NBC-Peacock. He’s also a popular draw in arenas internatioanlly, including Las Vegas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.