53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Top Vegas comic returning to T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 10:44 am
 
Host Jo Koy arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hil ...
Host Jo Koy arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jo Koy feels at home in Las Vegas, and also T-Mobile Arena.

The comic who attended UNLV and once headlined Huntridge Theater returns to the arena April 26. Koy sold out the venue in November 2022, drawing a crowd of about 14,000.

The date is folded into an expansion of Koy’s world tour, demand increasing after his stint hosting the Golden Globes awards show. Presale starts 10 a.m Wednesday. General onsale is 10 a.m. Friday, times Pacific (go to ASX.com for info).

Koy drew mixed reviews (to put it charitably) for his Golden Globes performance. The 52-year-old comic took the gig on comparatively late notice, about two weeks before the telecast. His joke about cutaways to Taylor Swift drew widespread response, much of it negative.

But Koy scored where it counts. His ratings on CBS doubled the 2022 audience on NBC-Peacock. He’s also a popular draw in arenas internatioanlly, including Las Vegas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
2
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
3
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
CARTOONS: How Trump looks on rollercoasters
CARTOONS: How Trump looks on rollercoasters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
‘Weird’ Swift joke aside, ex-UNLV student Koy draws solid Golden Globe ratings
‘Weird’ Swift joke aside, ex-UNLV student Koy draws solid Golden Globe ratings
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas moguls’ next venture ‘probably sports-oriented’
Las Vegas moguls’ next venture ‘probably sports-oriented’