Touring stage star has a Scrabble past, Broadway resume

Carolee Carmello, Miguel Gil and Jim Hogan are Carolee Carmello, are shown in the national four of "Kimberly Akimbo," playing Feb. 4-Feb. 9 at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center. (Joan Marcus)

If you scroll down Carolee Carmello’s Wikipedia entry and you stop at a surprise reference.

You ask her to, um, spell it out.

“You’re talking about Scrabble?” the veteran stage actor says. “Is it a reference to liking the game, or being on the game show?

“It says, ‘She won $14,000 on an appearance on the Scrabble game show in 1989,’” I recite. “Is that right? This is great. It’s listed before any of your Broadway credits.”

“Well, Wikipedia got it right,” she says. “I didn’t even know that was on my page, but it’s true. I love Scrabble.”

Carmello is lining up the tiles, as it were, as the title character in the national tour of “Kimberly Akimbo,” running from Wednesday through Sunday at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. The musical comedy tells the story of 16-year-old Kimberly Levaco, suffering a rare (and also fictional) disorder that causes her to age rapidly.

As she suffers from the genetic condition, Kimberly is moving to a new town in New Jersey. Her home is rife with unfamiliar teenagers, as she matures quickly and awkwardly.

Two years ago, the musical adaptation of Lindsay-Abaire’s 2001 comedy of the same name won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The production is among the highlights in The Smith Center’s Broadway Las Vegas Series.

Carmello is an expert performer, a three-time Tony nominee and 1999 Drama Desk Award-winner for best actress in a musical for “Parade.” This is her first national tour show since “Hello Dolly” five years ago.

Carmello is in her 60s, but has shown playing 16 is in her wheelhouse.

“Fortunately, it’s really a matter of a few weeks of her life around her 16th birthday, so it wasn’t as if I was aging gradually,” Carmello says. “The challenge was getting into that 16-year-old mindset.”

The company helped Carmello achieve a teenage mood.

“I have a great cast of very young people around me who play my high school friends, and that gives me a lot of inspiration to work off of,” Carmello says. “And I have children that are in their 20s, so their teen years weren’t that long ago. I remember some of that more than I remember my own teenage years (laughs).”

Carmello was attracted to the role largely for what it was not. This production is not a spectacle. It is the quintessential actors studio.

“There are only nine people in the cast, so it’s not, you know, a huge group of people,” Carmello says. “There aren’t big special effects. There are no helicopters or chandeliers. It’s just a really uplifting, funny, touching story that makes you think, and makes you feel.”

In the vernacular of the star’s favorite board game, it’s a Triple Word score.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.