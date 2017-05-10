Train derailment put Imagine Dragons on track

Frontman Dan Reynolds and his Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

In the same week Imagine Dragons announces its new album, Evolve, and a Sept. 29 date at T-Mobile Arena, Train plays MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Like a pair of Union Pacific boxcars, these bands linked up long ago.

In October 2009, Train — performing Friday night at the Grand Garden Arena — was set to headline the annual Bite of Las Vegas music festival at Desert Breeze Park. Imagine Dragons, then an upstart rock band building its Vegas following, had won a chance to also play the festival by winning a battle of the bands event earlier that year at House of Blues.

ID took the stage at Bite of Las Vegas well past midnight on Saturday, but performed a cracking set that thrilled a small crowd of devotees.

The next day, Train, the event’s big-name headliner, pulled out because frontman Pat Monahan fell ill. Within hours, Imagine Dragons was swiftly pulled back onstage, and turned in a thrilling performance — for about 22,000 fans.

Four months later, Imagine Dragons headlined the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip and began to evolve as a national act. They also became a hot opening band for such rockers as Nico Vega.

Nico Vega plays into Imagine Dragons’ history through yet another coincidental connection: It was at a December 2009 show at since-closed Wasted Space at Hard Rock Hotel that Reynolds met his future wife, Nico Vega singer Aja Volkman. The couple now have three daughters, 4-year-old Arrow and twins Gia and Coco, born March 28, a journey made possible by a Train cancellation.

