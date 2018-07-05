Travis Pastrana to attempt Evel Knievel jumps on Las Vegas Strip

Travis Pastrana is attempting to complete three jumps once on the Las Vegas Strip that were once attempted by Evel Knievel.

Travis Pastrana outside of Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (HISTORY Channel/Facebook)

Evel Pie is hosting a viewing party Friday at its Fremont East location as Travis Pastrana attempts to complete three jumps once attempted by Evel Knievel.

Restaurant managing partner Branden Powers is revved up about this party.

“We’ll have a special, $6 for a cheese slice and beer,” Powers says, “and we’ll have a special Travis Pastrami Pizza.”

Only fitting.

Pastrana’s jumps are set to air live on History channel at 5 p.m. He’s attempting to surpass Evel Knievel’s leap of 50 crushed cars, 14 buses (lining up 16 behind Planet Hollywood, Paris and Bally’s) and topping the night with a shot at the Caesars Palace fountains.

Dubbed “Evel Live,” the event is free and open to the public, and tickets are not required. According to Caesars Entertainment, the public can access the jumps from two locations:

The lot behind Bally’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino beginning at 3:30 p.m.

In front of Caesars Palace beginning at 6 p.m.

Caesars will also livestream the event online for those unable to attend in person.

For those unfamiliar with Fremont East, or legendary pop-culture figures, Evel Pie is a memorabilia-stuffed tribute to the great motorcycle daredevil. Displayed are an Evel Knievel pinball machine, posters, photos, even a vintage Evel bicycle from the 1970s. Powers conceived the idea with Knievel’s son Kelly Knievel.