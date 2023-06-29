90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Travis Scott to take over Zouk Nightclub during F1 weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2023 - 9:41 am
 
Travis Scott performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. ...
Travis Scott performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Tony Tran)
Travis Scott performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. ...
Travis Scott performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Tony Tran)
Travis Scott performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. ...
Travis Scott performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Tony Tran)

Travis Scott is taking a pit stop at Zouk Nightclub during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The “Goosebumps” artist is playing the club Nov. 16, the first of several headlining artists to be announced at the venue.

Scott is among the star headliners at the club, joined by such top-line artists as deadmau5, DJ Snake, G-Eazy, Jack Harlow, Kaskade, Louis the Child, Ludacris, Tiësto and Zedd.

Ronn Nicolli, Resorts World’s chief marketing officer, has said of Scott, “From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multitalented artist. His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.”

Scott has been moving effectively to reclaim his career after the tragic Astroworld music festival in Houston in November 2021.

The rap superstar was headlining the first of two nights of the event at NRG Park stadium when a crowd surge caused 10 deaths (eight on site and two others over the following days) and hundreds of injuries. About 50,000 fans attended the event, which canceled the second of two nights.

Scott used Vegas as a platform for his return to the stage. He performed at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022 at MGM Grand Garden. Hosted by Sean “Puffy” Combs, the show marked Scott’s first performance since the Astroworld incident. He performed “Mafia” while appearing on a simulated chunk of ice, drawing a strong and positive response.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins
2
Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion
Superman actor pays nearly $4M for Seven Hills mansion
3
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
4
Downtown resort hit by $1M imposter scam; man charged
Downtown resort hit by $1M imposter scam; man charged
5
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Carrie Underwood saved being ‘drenched’ for Vegas
Carrie Underwood saved being ‘drenched’ for Vegas
Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie perform at royal Vegas birthday party
Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie perform at royal Vegas birthday party
Orleans’ four shows just the start of showroom plans
Orleans’ four shows just the start of showroom plans
J Balvin, Major Lazer, Mark Ronson highlight F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix show
J Balvin, Major Lazer, Mark Ronson highlight F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix show
F1 keeping its MSG Sphere party outside — for now
F1 keeping its MSG Sphere party outside — for now
Marshmello, Lil Jon headline Vegas Stanley Cup shows
Marshmello, Lil Jon headline Vegas Stanley Cup shows