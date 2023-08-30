84°F
Kats

Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ coming to MGM Grand

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 7:03 am
 
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, ...
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo ...
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. ...
Travis Scott performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Tony Tran)

Travis Scott is turning the MGM Grand Garden into Utopia-Circus Maximus in October.

Scott has announced his upcoming tour and the Las Vegas stop at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 (tickets start at $59.50, available at 10 a.m. Thursday at AXS.com).

The announcement follows on the heels of Scott’s live performance at the Circus Maximus in Rome, which sold out 60,000 tickets in two days. Longtime Vegas entertainment fans know Circus Maximus as the name of the former famous showroom at Caesars Palace.

Scott is also performing at Zouk Nightclub during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. The global superstar is playing the club Nov. 16, the first of several headlining artists to be announced at the venue.

“Utopia” is the largest hip-hop release of the year at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for four straight weeks. The album generated 1.5 billion streams internationally. Spotify named “Utopia” the most-streamed album in its first week of this year. Apple Music confirmed the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

