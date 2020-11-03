Trump impressionist’s final campaign stop: Pauly Shore

John Di Domenico says of his appearance on Pauly Shore’s YouTube show: “Pauly’s anti-Trump, I am in character as Trump … It will be tremendous.”

It’s Super Bowl Tuesday for John Di Domenico. Similar to a QB gearing up for the big game, the Las Vegas comic actor and Howard Stern’s chosen Donald Trump tribute artist has been working at a sprint since before sunrise.

“I’ve been at it since 3 a.m., I’m writing right now for the Stern show tomorrow, and am ready for the Pauly Shore YouTube show tonight,” Di Domenico said Tuesday afternoon. “Never let it be said that entertainers don’t work hard. We are the hardest-working people out there.”

Di Domenico and Mikalah Gordon as Melania Trump join Shore’s live YouTube show at 5 p.m. The group will stay in character (including Shore, portraying himself) as the returns roll in.

“This is going to to take an interesting direction, no matter what happens,” Di Domenico says. “Pauly’s anti-Trump, I am in character as Trump. Mikalah’s the first lady, after driving all the way from L.A. to do this. It will be tremendous.”

Di Domenico has expanded his role on the Stern show, having appeared four times in the campaign’s stretch run, including a wild debate with Steve Nowicki as Joe Biden. Di Domenico is also billed for Wednesday morning, no matter the election-night returns.

Di Domenico is also writing much of his own material. “I have been such a fan of Howard’s for so long, and now I’m appearing on the show and I’m writing,” Di Domenico says. “It’s surreal.”

Weeks ago, Di Domenico predicted a Trump victory. He has not wavered from that prediction. But he does qualify that assessment.

“Trump himself has said this is going to the attorneys and this will be decided in the Supreme Court,” the comedian says. “But if something overwhelming happens out of the gate, like Florida going for Biden early, it will be over. I’m watching it all like everyone else.” And he’s rehearsing for every conceivable result.

