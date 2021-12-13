Twain to close ‘Let’s Go!’ in 2022; Doobie Brothers debut in May

Shania Twain has added 16 shows, and the Doobie Brothers have announced eight, at Zappos Theater.

Shania Twain performs on opening night of her "Let's Go" residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

The Doobie Brothers are headlining Zappos Theater for eight shows in May. (Live Nation)

Shania Twain announced she’s capping her run at Zappos Theater by next September. The theater at Planet Hollywood also is welcoming rock legends the Doobie Brothers for an exclusive run in May.

Twain added 16 shows to her “Lets’ Go!” show at Zappos, running in June, August and September. The stretch begins June 3 and closes Sept. 10. Those tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

Twain finished her most recent Vegas run Sunday night. Tickets still are available for eight shows running Feb. 11-26.

The Doobie Brothers are performing eight shows running May 13-28. The band is opening at Zappos just after its 50th anniversary tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are led by Tom Johnson, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee. Tickets also are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at ticketmaster.com/DoobieBrothersVegas.

The venue’s health policies are spelled out on the ticket link.

Both residencies are presented by Live Nation, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.