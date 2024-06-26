Two-time ‘AGT’ champion Shin Lim announces post-Mirage plans

Magician Shin Lim’s “Limitless” show will shut down at The Mirage on July 14 and will open at its new home on the Las Vegas Strip this fall.

This adult revue is returning to the Strip, after a (long) COVID break

Illusionist Shin Lim throws his cards as he arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Finale Show red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Illusionist Shin Lim poses for a portrait onstage ahead of the reopening of his show, "Limitless," at The Mirage in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shin Lim’s taking his act to where “Jersey Boys,” a Sinatra show and “Baz” once romped.

The two-time “America’s Got Talent” champ has made official his move to Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian. His “Limitless” show opens in October. The show shuts down at the Mirage Theater on July 14. The magician’s dates are on sale the next day at venetianlasvegas.com.

Lim performed more than 800 shows to nearly 1 million fans at The Mirage, where he opened in 2019 and took over for ventriloquial star Terry Fator as the theater’s main headliner in 2020. His expected plans to move to Palazzo was reported in this space in May.

Lim had performed alongside mentalist/guest star Colin Cloud in his show at the Mirage. Cloud is opening his own production at Harrah’s Cabaret on Tuesday.

Lim’s wife and fellow performer, Casey Thomas, joined the Mirage show in late April, and she will be on stage at Palazzo Theater.

The venue opened as the home for the original “Jersey Boys” show from 2008-2011 and has since been the home of several stage shows, including the Sinatra-inspired “Frank: The Man. The Music” starring Bob Anderson, the Baz Luhrmann-inspired musical compilation “Baz,” and the limited run of “Six: The Musical.”

As Lim notes, the theater is being renovated for his show, and he is building a new set for his next chapter.

“We’ve been hard at work on an all-new show,” the 32-year-old headliner said in a statement, “and we can’t wait to welcome fans this fall.”

A specialist in close-up magic and a classically trained pianist, Lim became a national name after winning season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2018. He followed by taking the title in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” a year later, and is the only two-time champ in “AGT’s” history.

Lim is the latest star to grace a stage at a very busy property for live entertainment.

“Shin Lim has been mesmerizing audiences in Las Vegas since 2019, and we cannot wait for our guests to experience the magic of ‘Limitless,’” The Venetian President and CEO Patrick Nichols said in a statement. “Limitless fills out the entertainment programming in our four theatres creating the most diverse entertainment under one roof on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Palazzo Theater, Summit Showroom, The Venetian Theatre and Voltaire are those theaters. You can add the adjacent Sphere, too, on the hotel’s powerhouse entertainment roster.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.