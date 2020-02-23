Tyson Fury brings the party to MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub

The Gypsy King wore the same suit he sported at the post-fight news conference, splashed with images of himself with his fists raised. “My Gypsy King suit!” he calls it.

Tyson Fury (center, in Union Jack cape) is shown celebrating his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a party at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

Tyson Fury (center, in green tie) is shown celebrating his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a party at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

Tyson Fury and DJ superstar Steve Aoki are shown celebrating his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a party at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

Tyson Fury, right, and DJ superstar Steve Aoki are shown celebrating his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a party at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

Tyson Fur (center, in suit) and his entourage are shown celebrating his seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder earlier at MGM Grand Garden Arena with a party at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

A sign welcoming Tyson Fury to his victory party is shown at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 (Wolf Productions)

Even if Tyson Fury were not a boxer, he’d be a boon to the fight game. He’d be a fantastic color commentator. Ring announcer. Promoter. But the fact that he’s the champion of the sport’s most glamorous, and lucrative, weight class is something of a bonus.

The sport is lucky to have the Gypsy King, a towering, bald, well-suited and (frequently) shirtless ambassador. There is nothing lightweight about this British heavyweight champ. Fury proved it once more as he took over Hakkasan Nightclub on Saturday night, relishing his beatdown of Deontay Wilder at MGM Grand Garden.

Fury and a party posse of about 50 blew in a little after 1 a.m., with the club in full revelry. He wore the same suit he sported at the post-fight news conference, splashed with images of himself with his fists raised. “My Gypsy King suit!” he calls it.

The club’s cocktail servers held up flashing, LED-trimmed signs spelling out TYSON FURY as the new WBC champ plowed his way to the DJ booth to superstar DJ Steve Aoki’s spin of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

One waitress held up a white marquee sign with black letters reading, “THE KING HA S RETURNED” the “S” knocked off center for all the jostling.

Around the venue, Kansas City Chiefs teammates Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce (who might as well have their own held VIP table at the club) and former One Direction member Liam Payne joined the frivolity.

“Who’s ready for a (expletive) party!?” Fury, wearing a Union Jack flag as a cape, called to the masses.

“But before we start, I’d like to sing a little something for everybody!” Yep. Time for what we can call “Gypsaoke,” fit for a nightclub or even Ellis Island Casino Hotel & Brewery.

He then sang, powerfully, the children’s World War II song, “Ten German Bombers,” leading with, “There were three Bronx Bombers in the air! Then the Gypsy King from England shot one down!” Bronx Bomber being Wilder’s well-known, if on this night misapplied, nickname. He and Aoki would later cue up Don McLean’s “American Pie,” which Fury sang from the ring after dispatching Wilder. Within hours, #AmericanPie was trending across the country on Twitter.

Fury could have been any bloke at club during this vocal foray — any 6-foot-9 inch, 273-pound bloke eager to lead the party. But he’s the champ. The night and nightclub were his. When I left he was chugging brews with all his boys, with at least an hour of merriment ahead.

But I couldn’t go the distance with this Gypsy King, not on this night. He knocked me out, too.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.