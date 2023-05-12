U2 adds 8 more dates at MSG Sphere; cell phones allowed

The band has added more shows to its upcoming venue-opening run at the soon-to-open MSG Sphere.

Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

U2 is spending the holiday season at The MSG Sphere.

The legendary rock band has added an octet of dates to its “U2: UV Achtung Baby” venue launch at The Sphere. The new dates are Dec. 1. 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

These shows will allow cellphones in the technologically groundbreaking venue, as will the “Postcard From Earth” theatrical production. Several Vegas headliners, most recently Garth Brooks, are informing fans they need to pouch phones in Yondr cases.

The added dates brings the total number of U2 shows at The Sphere to 25. The band opens the series, and the venue, Sept. 29.

We anticipate pop superstar Harry Styles will also perform an extended engagement at The Sphere in 2024. But at the moment, the only announced dates are U2 and “Postcard.”

This week, the cost of The Sphere inflated to $2.3 billion, up from its most recent estimate of $2.18 billion. The venue is to seat 17,500 for concerts, 10,500 for the “Postcard” production.

According to a Live Nation release, tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees. The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60 percent of tickets to be priced under $300, and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show.

All U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket request for the eight added shows (Dec 1-16), even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates (Sept 29-Nov 4). The onsale is open now, closing 7 a.m. Pacific time Monday.

However, despite the claims of $140 base prices and most tickets costing less than $300, fans attempting to purchase tickets online on secondary markets have complained of prices six times as high. Dynamic pricing, which adjusts prices in real time according to demand, is held up as the reason why.

