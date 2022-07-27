U2, Adele news prompts ticket vertigo in Vegas

Veteran ticket broker Ken Solky says, ”I’ve been getting calls from all over the world about that U2 show.”

Bono, left, and The Edge of U2 perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

From left, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome in December 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/TNS)

We’re a long way from experiencing “Vertigo” at the big globe behind The Venetian. But a veteran Las Vegas ticket exec is more excited about that concert than the relaunch of “Weekends With Adele.”

“I feel better about U2 at the Sphere than Adele right now,” Ken Solky, founder of LasVegasTickets.com, said Monday.”I’ve been getting calls from all over the world about that U2 show.”

About that show: We still haven’t found what we’re looking for.

There is no verification U2 is playing Las Vegas. Billboard reported over the weekend that U2 would be the first band to play the MSG Sphere, which is due to open next year. The speculation is for multiple shows over multiple weekends and multiple months. This series would be presented as a residency (MSG officials did not offer any confirmation or denial of the report).

OK, let’s say U2 plays four weekends and eight shows, at the venue’s 19,000 total capacity. That’s 152,000 tickets on the market, or about what “Weekends With Adele” would draw for its entire 32-show run.

This isn’t to detract from Adele’s drawing power. She is still the brass-ring residency in Las Vegas.

“Her shows in London were a tremendous success,” said Solky, a past president of National Association of Ticket Brokers. “Her music, her apparel, is popular internationally. People want to go see her. Millions of people want to buy thousands of tickets. That’s why she’s in such great demand.”

But Adele is not alone in her ability to fill a venue. She will open at the Colosseum as entertainment and sports have coupled to enlarge the city’s position as a tourism destination.

“Listen, when you have the possibility of U2, along with Adele, Usher, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Formula One the Super Bowl, the Raiders, the Golden Knights, Real Madrid playing Barcelona, Metallica, Billy Joel, the Rolling Stones, all coming into Las Vegas,” Solky said. “It’s a powerful message. When you look at what Las Vegas brings, totally, it is unmatched. It is the best of the best.”

The ticket broker adds, “I really hope U2 plays the Sphere. Promoters are on judicial watch to see how that would sell.”

St. Vincent at Palms

The most recent singer to sing with the surviving members of Nirvana is the latest announced headliner at Pearl at the Palms. Annie Clark, known professionally as St. Vincent, plays the theater Oct. 1. St. Vincent joined Nirvana co-founders Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, along with guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters, on “Lithium” at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

St. Vincent’s “Daddy’s Home” want the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden. It was her third Grammy trophy overall (but the only one that night). St.Vincent most recently played Vegas, the downtown variation, at the 2021 Life is Beautiful Festival’s Downtown Stage.

And in a first at the Pearl, a comic opens for a music act. She is Ali Macofsky, who asks the non-musical question, “Heaven or Las Vegas?” Are they not the same?

Macofsky has opened for Joe Rogan in Aces of Comedy at the Mirage. We’ll send you to her “Resting Bitch” podcast for her canvassing of VegasVille.

The Industrial’s strength

We felt the “Soul Full Sundays” at Industrial Event Space co-starring Elisa Fiorillo and James “D Train” Williams would blow the roof off the place. It did. Sunday night’s show was in a benefit for Nathan Adelson Hospice. It was also a dance party.

Fiorillo is a former backup singer for Prince’s New Power Generation and can sing anything. She also showed off her impressive groove skills, cutting the rug after kicking off her shoes (inspiration from Patti LaBelle). D Train, while in the act of that name in the 1980s, recorded dance hits “You’re the One for Me,” “Keep On” and “Something’s On Your Mind.” His full-throttle cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On” was among many highlights Sunday.

By the end of the show, many audience members were up and feeling the beat, working the 10,000-square-foot showroom.

The venue has mostly served as a private and corporate event space since opening in 2017. I attended the “Mystere” 25th anniversary party there in 2018. But Industrial has not been a consistent live-entertainment space. It is now. Refined design, good sound, free and accessible parking. Locals friendly. And world-class talent. Fiorillo and D Train are back Aug. 14 (doors at 5:30, show at 7 p.m.) for Three Square Food Bank. Get there for that, and/or the Aug. 21 performance, a benefit for Pawtastic Friends.

And at 7:30 p.m. Sunday (doors at 6 p.m.), “Singers Las Vegas” moves into the venue. This is an offshoot of a show called “Singers L.A.,” presented by singer/producer Julian Miranda. Fiorillo; Elisa Furr, who plays Celine Dion in “Legendary Divas” at the Tropicana; and such busy and talented Vegas performers as Chadwick Johnson; Jon Morgan; and Alli Starr are on the bill. Go to

The format is 12 of Vegas’ top singers are alternating numbers with 12 top vocalists from L.A. As David Letterman used to say, “This is only an exhibition. This is not a competition. Please, no wagering …”

Wave hello to …

The Docksiders, the yacht rockers who opens an extended engagement at The Duomo at the Rio on Sept. 8. The soft-rock act will alternate with the hard-rocking crew from Raiding the Rock Vault. So, rock in any direction at The Duomo.

The Docksiders were created by Kevin Sucher, the act’s band leader and singer. A veteran producer and artist and tour manager, Sucher has worked with Stevie Wonder and Gwen Stefani, among other acts. He’s a three-time Grammy nominee who launched The Docksiders four years ago.

What else … Ah, Sucher is also buds with Tony Orlando, who is also buds with Damian Costa, who founded Pompey Entertainment and developed The Duomo. The yellow tree’s branches cover all facets of the music industry. Tickets are onsale Friday (starting at $35.99), go tothedocksiders.com.

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of rocking that watercraft, Yacht and Roll rescues its weekly series at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder at 8 p.m. Friday. Maybe there is a yacht dock out there on Boulder Highway. We’ll find out. Dress accordingly. And, no cover.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.