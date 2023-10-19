U2, Larry Mullen Jr. expected to reunite at The Sphere

Larry Mullen Jr. has been sidelined by maladies. But he is expected to return as U2 adds dates in January-February.

U2 performs a surprise concert while filming the video for "Atomic City" in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s new dates and the old drummer for U2 at The Sphere.

Iconic percussionist Larry Mullen Jr. is reportedly returning as The Sphere’s first (and thus far, only) headlining band tacks on 11 shows in January and February. Wednesday marked the ninth show in “U2 UV: Achtung Baby.”

The extension is expected to be formally announced anytime now. Various reports have also indicated there could be a dozen or 10 added shows, but most recently (as Nigel Tufnel would say), these go to 11. We are staying with that number.

Mullen, who turns 62 on Halloween, has not performed with U2 in Las Vegas, aside from his “Atomic City” video appearance downtown last month. He has been set back by assorted physical maladies requiring surgery.

Mullen has been replaced at The Sphere by Bram van den Berg of the dutch band Krezip.

A member of U2 since its inception, Mullen has been battling neck and elbow problems, and also has a history of knee and back ailments.

The usually media-resisting Mullen told the Washington Post in December, “I have lots of bits falling off, elbows, knees, necks, and so during Covid, when we weren’t playing, I got a chance to have a look at some of these things. So, there’s some damage along the way. So, I’d like to take some time, which I will do to get myself healed.”

Angelo to the House!

Italian American Social Club President Angelo Cassaro was an guest (invited, even) at the White House last Thursday night. Cassaro and his wife, Nancy, were invited by First Lady Jill Biden to represent the Italian American Club of Southern Nevada. The event was to celebrate the first National Italian American Heritage Month.

Cassaro attended as a member of Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO), representing nearly 60 Italian-American organizations across the country. Jill Biden is of Sicilian decent, and the country’s first Italian American first lady.

Cassaro kept with the IAC’s nonpartisan position, as an organization, but he did say the Bidens were gracious hosts. He said, “I went representing Italian American Club of Southern Nevada and the 18 million Italian Americans in the country. This was not about politics.” And, the food was great.

NF time for us

We recall the first NF Hope Concert, hosted by then “Jersey Boys” cast member Jeff Leibow, at the Las Vegas Hilton in 2011. Over the years the venues have changed, but the need has not. The event is to combat Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder of the nervous system characterized by tumors that can grow on any nerve in the body without warning.

Jeff and Melody Leibow’s daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with NF in 2010 when she was just nine months old. She’s 14 today, and a quite the dancer who attends Las Vegas Academy.

The next NF Hope Concert is 11:30 a.m. (lobby opening) and 1 p.m. (entertainment program) Sunday at Myron’s at the Smith Center. The show features such Vegas favorites as Skye Dee Miles, Jasmine Trias, Ben Stone, Gabie Lopez and the Las Vegas Academy Choir. The Leibows — all of the Leibows, including Emma — are also on the bill.

Jeff Leibow has fought tirelessly on behalf of this effort since launching the campaign in ‘11. The founding member of the new vocal group The Fourmers has lobbied annually in Washington D.C. to secure funding to battle NF.

But he says, “The real heroes in this fight are the NF families. They are the reason we have worked so hard for the last 13 years, and they are the reason why we will do everything we possibly can to make a difference.” Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at 702-749-2000 or at thesmithcenter.com/nfhope. As we say, get there.

Cool Hang Alert

Aaron Benward’s Nashville Unplugged live-music series returns at 8 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay’s Rhythm & Riffs. Benward is a seasoned pro, great artist and songwriter, and funny, too. A model for no-cover entertainment on the Strip. Ages 21-over. Support the bar and the tip jar.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.