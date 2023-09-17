U2 premiers new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show

U2 was back in Las Vegas with a blast on Saturday night.

U2 performs a surprise concert while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U2 was back in Las Vegas with a blast on Saturday night. The band returned to the parcel that was the very birth of the city, 1 Main Street, and set off “Atomic City.” That’s the new single, a song all about Vegas.

Aside from the debut of the news song, the night’s primary purpose was to promote the band’s upcoming “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” series at The Sphere. The production opens Sept. 29.

The song is expected to be in the new production, given its references to Las Vegas.

“I’m free, so unexpectedly!” Bono sang out to the 250 extras brought in to populate the stretch of Main Street in front of Plaza’s new Carousel Bar and facing Circa, Golden Gate and the SlotZilla zipline. “I’m free, from what’s in front of me!”

Between takes, Bono craned to observe his light-bathed surroundings. “Hello, Mr. Plaza,” the front man said. “Hello, Circa.”

The song was dripping with Vegas flourishes. “I’ve got the key to the cages, waiting for my dice.” And, “I came here for the fight. I’m front row in Las Vegas. And there’s a big one on tonight.”

The vocals were live but music recorded, as Bono shouted at the start of one of the takes, “Roll track! C’mon!”

The rock legends unveiled their latest video on a flatbed trailer behind a semi truck beginning behind the 3rd Street Stage on Fremont Street, and ending at the Carousel Bar. With the big rig as its stage, the band crept around DTLV, starting at 3rd Street and ending with the Main show on Main.

The “Atomic City” premiere was actually four separate takes at Plaza (and several others on 3rd Street and Casino Center) and a geared-down, country-styled version of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

That song’s video made Fremont Street famous. The band filmed the iconic clip in 1987, while on its “Joshua Tree” tour. The video was shot on short notice on a scant budget after U2’s show at the Thomas & Mack Center. The clip shows the band happening on unsuspecting tourists during a walk on pre-canopy Fremont Street.

Staging for Saturday night’s loop around downtown began in the early afternoon. The band hit the Plaza stage just before midnight.

“They could have picked anywhere in the world to play, and they picked Carousel Bar,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said of the pop-up performance, produced with just 48 hours of planning.

Circa co-owner Derek Stevens was on-site, with his wife, Nicole. “I love #Vegas” was his succinct post.

U2 brought its original lineup for shoot, including drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who played on the new single and video but is missing the shows at The Sphere because of an assortment of physical maladies. Bram van den Berg is playing all The Sphere shows.

The Edge and Adam Clayton were also on hand. Bono shouted at one point, “This is Fremont! This is The Edge!”

Bono mentioned Mullen was not in the plans for The Sphere but was at the video shoot. “He doesn’t follow doctor’s orders.” A huge cheer went up for the man who has played on all of U2’s albums and tour.

“Atomic City” will be out just ahead of The Sphere shows. Of the new single, Bono said, “We hope you like it. It was written for you.”

