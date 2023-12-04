64°F
U2 unveils final four dates for Sphere production

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 11:40 am
 
Bono of U2 performs while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunda ...
Bono of U2 performs while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U2 has announced four final dates in Atomic City.

With demand still high and the production drawing uniformly positive reviews from fans and media, U2 is closing its run Feb. 23-24 and March 1-2. Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation announced the legendary Irish band’s plans Monday.

The band has billed the series as a venue launch rather than a residency, debuting “U2: UV Achtung Baby” in September. The single “Atomic City” was released as the production launched.

The ticket presale for U2.com paid subscribers closes Tuesday at 10 p.m. Pacific time, with a general ticket sale starting Friday at 11 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

U2 reportedly has strong enough drawing power to continue into the fall, if the band liked, but these dates are held up as the end in Vegas.

The band Phish announced last week that it is planning four shows at the Sphere in April. Word around the entertainment industry is Dead and Company is to follow, likely with up to a half-dozen, with Harry Styles still in conversation possibly this fall.

PodKats episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

