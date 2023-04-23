U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale annoncement

Bono doesn’t believe in luck, but is gambling in Las Vegas.

Bono and the Edge of U2 visit the Neon Museum's Boneyard vintage-sign attraction in Las Vegas on March 6, 2023. The visit was to promote the band's upcoming series at The MSG Sphere, and also the rock stars' interview with DJ and multimedia presenter Zane Lowe on Apple Music. (Neon Museum)

Bono and the Edge of U2 and DJ and multimedia presenter Zane Lowe visit the Neon Museum's Boneyard vintage-sign attraction in Las Vegas on March 6, 2023. The visit was to promote the band's upcoming series at The MSG Sphere, and also the rock stars' interview with Lowe on Apple Music. (Neon Museum)

The MSG Sphere is pretty cool. But what about those cool signs at Neon Boneyard?

U2 has visited both.

Bono and The Edge walked The Sphere and also visited the Neon Boneyard a month ago for a promotional video, which premiered on social media Friday.

While sauntering toward The Sphere, Bono says, “There’s nothing like it in the world.”

He could also have been talking of the Boneyard, also a uniquely Las Vegas experience.

The clip promotes the band’s upcoming series “U2 UV: Achtung Baby Live at The Sphere,” and also teases DJ and multimedia presenter Zane Lowe’s interview with Bono and The Edge on Apple Music.

The second part of that podcast premieres Monday. That is a significant day for the band, and also for The Sphere. We expect specifics on ticket prices and dates to be issued Monday morning, with the previously reported Sept. 29-30 dates igniting what the band calls a “venue launch” rather than a residency.

We anticipate weekend dates to drop into openings Oct. 7-8, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and Nov. 3-4. The Sphere’s projection show, “Postcard From Earth,” is dark on those dates. Look for ticket prices in the starting at about $200 up to about $550 for lower-level floor seats (for info on “U2 UV,” go to verifiedfan.livenation.com/u2/entry).

Bono gives his early review of The Sphere, “The idea about U2 is to make the worst seat in the house, the best seat in the house. This building was built for immersive cinema and performances. There are no speakers. The entire building is a speaker.”

He understands the risks, too. “There’s something great about a band that doesn’t believe in luck coming to Las Vegas.” The Edge reminds, “I think you make your own luck.”

Bono has a plan for the Boneyard, if The Sphere show somehow falters. He and The Edge are shown in front of the Boneyard’s neon. “What an adventure we’re on,” Bono says. “If we fail, you’ll just be coming here, in 10 years, and there will be a big sign up saying, ‘The Edge.’” Whatever, U2 is ready to … Plug in, in Las Vegas.

Viva Las Davis

More from our chat Thursday with Mark Davis on the Athletics’ likely move to Vegas:

Davis said he didn’t know enough about the specifics of the A’s-Red Rock Resorts agreement to comment on the partnership. But he did offer, “Let’s see what the community benefits plan is. That’s a big part of it.”

Davis pointed to some positive elements of the A’s potential move to his adopted home city. He said of Laborers Local 872 secretary-treasurer Tommy White’s construction crew, “ Tommy will do a hell of a job building this stadium, and it creates jobs, and that’s a great thing.”

The Raiders owner related his issues with the Athletics’ current management group, headed up by owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval. Davis’s complaints centered on the teams’ shared tenure at the Oakland Coliseum, and the A’s signing a 10-year lease that prevented the Raiders from building or improving the Coliseum site. Davis turned instead to Las Vegas.

With Davis steering the outreach effort, the Raiders have become effective civic partners with the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aces. The Raiders co-host a charity softball game with the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark. And Davis was so fond of the Aces, he bought the team.

Davis was asked if he could envision an environment where the Silver and Black would cross-promote with the green-and-gold Las Vegas Athletics.

“Not with that management group,” Davis said. “I just have, again, a lot of personal animosity toward the front office. But with a new management group? Absolutely.”

Fertittas’ HR

The proposed Athletics stadium’s site on 49 acres west of the Strip, at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue, is owned by Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts. That parcel has long been the site of the Wild Wild West hotel-casino (sometimes referred to as “The Tri-Dub,” by locals).

This has been, shall we say, a value casino for years. They brought in a Denny’s to upgrade the culinary program.

Red Rock Resorts still controls 50 acres adjacent to the stadium parcel. Frank Fertitta III is company chairman and CEO. Lorenzo Fertitta is vice chairman. The brothers are Las Vegas natives.

I’m eyeballing those 50 acres near the stadium with as much anticipation as the ballpark itself. We could have a new Station Casino-managed entertainment district. That property could be replete — replete, I tell you! — with bars, restaurants and retail to complement the baseball experience. Gaming permitted, too.

This is another tantalizing opportunity for Red Rock Resorts, as the company develops Durango Station (with an announced plan to open in October). The company held patiently to that land for about 20 years before announcing this ambitious new locals’ resort.

It all seems another shrewd move by one of Vegas’s royal families. When the Athletics-Red Rock deal was announced, a longtime Vegas resort official said to me, “The Fertittas always win. It’s brilliant.”

Hard Hat to pause

The ever-rocking Frankie Sidoris is playing another solo — at Hard Hat Lounge. Sidoris has bought out his pizza-making partner Robby Cunningham of Guerilla Pizza. Sidoris is bringing in Bobby Meader’s Stay Tuned Burgers as his culinary partner. The tavern that opened in 1962 at 1675 Industrial Road is shutting down Monday for renovations, coming back in June. The guitar great promises, “A big reopening hang to come.”

Mulaney’s first Encore

Star comic John Mulaney came with some sharp Las Vegas-specific material in his Encore Theater debut Friday night. He also had the phones locked. But by loose memory he mocked the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix planned for the Strip. “Let’s take our most popular street, and turn it into a a race track!” He also took a glancing shot at one of his previous Vegas venues. “I used to play at a place near hear. If you walk along the Strip, it seems like it’s there, but it really isn’t, like a mirage.”

Quotes taken from memory, from a memorable show. Mulaney closes his run Sunday night.

Cool Hang Alert

The teens who play like grizzled vets, the LVA Jazz Trio plays Vic’s Las Vegas at Symphony Park from 6-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. No cover, make a dinner reservation at vicslasvegas.com

