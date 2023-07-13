UNLV broadcast great, acclaimed musician John Nasshan dies

He was a well-known drummer and on-air personality for KUNV 91.5-FM for more than 25 years.

John Nasshan, a Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame radio personality and accomplished jazz musician for decades in Las Vegas, has died. He was 67.

Nasshan died of heart failure late Wednesday night in the emergency room of St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus at 12:25 a.m., his fiancee, Magdalena Brandon, said Thursday. The couple had been together for about a year.

“We had so much fun together, going out and seeing live music,” Brandon said. “We had plans to go to Vic’s (in Symphony Park) tomorrow night. He was an amazing supporter of the entertainment community.”

Forever passionate about live music, especially jazz, Nasshan was a well-known drummer and on-air personality for KUNV 91.5-FM for more than 25 years. Nasshan most recently hosted “The Morning Groove” from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

Dave Loeb, director of Jazz and Commercial Music at UNLV’s School of Music, spoke to Nasshan’s prominence in the Vegas music community.

“John’s support was huge, and he made a major impact on the development of the program at UNLV, through his radio show and also his playing,” Loeb said Thursday. “He was a great drummer, dating back to the heyday of live entertainment in Las Vegas. He came into the jazz community as a player and was so supportive of Las Vegas musicians, UNLV in particular.”

According to his official bio on the UNLV College of Fine Arts website, Nasshan was born in Jamaica, grew up in Chicago and was a Las Vegas resident since 1976. He began drumming lessons at age 5. Among the stars he worked with as a drummer and percussionist were Petula Clark, Jack Jones, Chuck Berry, Ben E. King, Freda Payne, Sammy Davis Jr., Michel Legrand, Frank Sinatra, Clint Holmes, Cybill Shepherd, Susan Anton and Michael McDonald.

“I knew I was going to be a professional musician from the time I was a little kid,” Nasshan once said. “I never thought of doing anything but playing drums.”

For about 15 years, Nasshan backed the great vocalist and impressionist Bob Anderson.

“The funny thing about it is, all the work I was doing and I never had a permanent job in a house band,” Nasshan said. “I was running around town like a hired gun.”

Nasshan was also drummer and percussionist for the showroom orchestras at Caesars Palace, the Desert Inn, the MGM Grand, the Frontier and Golden Nugget. Nasshan recently performed as principal percussionist/timpanist with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra and was freelance drummer. He was a life member of American Federation of Musicians Local 369 in Las Vegas.

Nasshan’s broadcast career began in the late 1980s as a sales associate at KWNR 95.5-FM. He was a sales manager at K-Lite 103.5-FM before starting his on-air career as a volunteer at KUNV in 1996, mixing his anecdotes of performing around town with his interviews and song introductions.

Nasshan became a full-time member of the KUNV staff in 2003. He served as mentor and coach to UNLV broadcast journalism and media-studies program students. Always at home among musicians, Nasshan was called upon to introduce headliners at KUNV-supported shows, including Jazz in the Park series at Clark County Government Center Amphitheater and performances at Gambit Henderson.

Nasshan’s UNLV bio is tagged with, “When he’s not at KUNV hosting or on stage performing, John enjoys being with his beautiful lady, Magdalena; spending time with his standard poodle, Maddie; going to the dog park; cooking; and going to clubs to hear live music (especially jazz).”

