Updates at MGM Grand: Chappelle adds show; Martin-Iglesias set date

Dave Chappelle can really build a house.

A fourth show has been added to Chappelle’s July run at MGM Grand Garden Arena. His dual headlining show with Joe Rogan has added a second date, July 8. Tickets are on sale at noon Friday at AXS.com.

Chappelle already has booked “Dave Chappelle & Friends” on July 2-3. Chappelle’s original schedule was for a July 2 date with “Chappelle and Friends.” Then his appearance with Rogan was announced for July 9.

Second dates for both shows have since been added, clearly an indication that Chappelle is doing strong business to fill 13,000 seats for all four of these shows.

The venue is enforcing a no-cell-phone policy in all of Chappelle’s shows.

Grand Garden Arena also is hosting the first co-headlining tour for Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. The superstar duo debut Sept. 25 on the Strip, joined by rising artist Sebastián Yatra. Tickets are on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Both performers are recurring headliners on the Strip. Iglesias performed at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over Mexican Independence Day weekend in September 2019. Martin hosted a residency run in 2017 at Park Theater at Park MGM. The entertainer who got his start with Puerto Rican boy band Menudo is connected to Vegas entertainment through Jerry Lopez of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns. Lopez was lead guitarist on Martin’s 1999-2000 “Livin’ La Vida Loca” world tour.

