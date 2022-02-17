Usher announces new home for Strip residency

The eight-time Grammy winner is moving his flashy production to Dolby Live in July and running through the end of October.

Usher attends the Chairman's Party following the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The residency announced onstage New Year’s weekend is now official.

Usher is moving his flashy production to Dolby Live in July and running through the end of October. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will perform 23 shows between July 15 and October 29. Tickets start at $79, not including fees go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at Ticketmaster.com

Usher will perform on the following dates: July 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30; Aug. 26, 27, 31; Sept. 3, 4, 9, 10; Oct. 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29.

On Dec. 30, Usher’s plans to move from the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where he had performed 20 shows in 2020 and 2021, to Park MGM were revealed onstage by an energized Bruno Mars. Usher made a surprise appearance during Mars’ performance in front of 5,200 fans, and the two teamed on “You Got it Bad” and “You Don’t Have to Call.”

Mars then shouted, “Usher is playing here next year, so get your tickets!”

Dolby Live is busy with Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “An Evening With Silk Sonic, which opens Feb. 25-26 and continues with dates in May. Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” is back in April. The Who plays Nov. 4-5. Aerosmith has since last year been expected to announce 2022 dates. Cher also is still in Dolby Live’s lineup but not yet announced.

MGM Resorts International has partnered with Live Nation to deliver Usher to MGM Resorts’ signature theater.

“The incredible roster of talent at Dolby Live shines even brighter this morning with the announcement of Usher’s upcoming performances,” MGM Resorts International Vice president of Entertainment Chris Baldizan said in a statement. “Usher is such a unique talent with a show that thoroughly wows his fans at every turn. We can’t wait for July.”

Usher reportedly liked the Dolby Live and Park MGM layout and amenities. It is not yet formally decided if he will develop a complementary, pre-show production at Dolby Live. The headliner’s “Backstory Pass” pre-show production, an entertaining adaptation of his early life and career from his Atlanta roots, was well-received.

