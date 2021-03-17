Usher drops in to downtown Las Vegas favorite Esther’s

His team reports he was conducting “research” for his Colosseum show.

Usher is shown with Chef Pedro Vidal at Esther's Kitchen in the Arts District on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Esther's Kitchen/Timeless Cuisine)

Usher's commemorative $100 bill is shown at Esther's Kitchen in the Arts District on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Esther's Kitchen/Timeless Cuisine)

Usher is a hit, and so is Esther’s Kitchen in the Arts District.

Months before he’s in residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the recording superstar has found a cool downtown hang. The 42-year-old artist and his entourage hit Esther’s on Tuesday night, arriving just before closing at about 10:30 p.m.

His residency run, dubbed “Usher — The Las Vegas Residency” is due to begin July 16 and run through the end of the month. It is the first residency scheduled to return to the Colosseum during the pandemic. The show is also set to run Dec. 28, 29 and 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022.

Usher, his team reports, was conducting “research” for the show. Whether it’s personal research, or a possible scouting mission for video sites, is yet unknown. Caesars Entertainment officials have not specified the reasons for the visit.

While at Esther’s, a bustling Arts District location, the headliner and his crew enjoyed the following menu items (furnished by restaurant PR): warren poached pear salad with fried goat cheese and truffle pear vinaigrette; fried cauliflower with anchovy, chili and garlic; house-made spaghetti with sungold tomatoes and basil; pan roasted Mary’s chicken with celery root gratin, cabbage conserva and balsamic onions, winter squash risotto (vegan); and the restaurant’s famous sourdough bread.

Usher also chatted up the staff, including Chef Pedro Vidal, and left behind his commemorative $100 bill. Money plays, as they say, and we’ll see him in July.

