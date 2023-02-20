43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Usher extends residency at Dolby Live

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 6:59 am
 
Usher plays to the crowd at at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsil ...
Usher plays to the crowd at at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Usher performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise ...
Usher performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Usher is adding 15 dates to his sold-out “My Way” residency at Dolby Live.

The new dates cover June and October. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Feb. 25. Go to ticketmaster.com/ushervegas for info.

The added dates are in addition to Usher’s previously announced 2023 shows. He is back Friday and Saturday. All shows are 9 p.m.

The show covers the superstar’s 20-year career, including the classics “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…” The show incorporates audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200-seat

Usher was most recently in the ABC News special “Black In Vegas,” in the network’s “Soul Of A Nation” series.

“They say you make it in New York, you can make it anywhere,” resident superstar who has also played the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip. “You make it to Las Vegas, you’ve made it for a lifetime.”

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Raiders fire defensive assistant coach
Raiders fire defensive assistant coach
2
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
3
U2 stands to set per-show record at the Sphere
U2 stands to set per-show record at the Sphere
4
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in and around Summerlin
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in and around Summerlin
5
Organizers apologize as glitches mar start to Las Vegas Pokemon Go event
Organizers apologize as glitches mar start to Las Vegas Pokemon Go event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas? There are ways it could happen
Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas? There are ways it could happen
Beyoncé adds second Vegas ‘Renaissance’ show
Beyoncé adds second Vegas ‘Renaissance’ show
Stunt superstar David Blaine tacks on 6 shows on the Strip
Stunt superstar David Blaine tacks on 6 shows on the Strip
Lowdens take the keys at Vic’s Las Vegas jazz club
Lowdens take the keys at Vic’s Las Vegas jazz club
‘SNL’ alum Kevin Nealon to headline Brad Garrett’s club
‘SNL’ alum Kevin Nealon to headline Brad Garrett’s club
A very Vegas proposal lights up Neon Museum event
A very Vegas proposal lights up Neon Museum event