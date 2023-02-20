Usher extends residency at Dolby Live
The added dates are in addition to Usher’s previously announced 2023 shows. The show covers the superstar’s 20-year career,
Usher is adding 15 dates to his sold-out “My Way” residency at Dolby Live.
The new dates cover June and October. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Feb. 25. Go to ticketmaster.com/ushervegas for info.
The added dates are in addition to Usher's previously announced 2023 shows. He is back Friday and Saturday. All shows are 9 p.m.
The show covers the superstar’s 20-year career, including the classics “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…” The show incorporates audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200-seat
Usher was most recently in the ABC News special “Black In Vegas,” in the network’s “Soul Of A Nation” series.
“They say you make it in New York, you can make it anywhere,” resident superstar who has also played the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip. “You make it to Las Vegas, you’ve made it for a lifetime.”
Usher’s 15 new dates at Dolby Live:
June 2023: 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 29
October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28
Limited tickets remain for previously announced 2023 show dates:
Feb. 2023: 24 & 25
March 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18
April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
June 2023: 28
July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15.
General ticket prices begin at $79, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/ushervegas. All shows begin at 9 p.m.