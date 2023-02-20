Usher extends residency at Dolby Live

The added dates are in addition to Usher’s previously announced 2023 shows. The show covers the superstar’s 20-year career,

Usher plays to the crowd at at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Usher performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Usher is adding 15 dates to his sold-out “My Way” residency at Dolby Live.

The new dates cover June and October. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Feb. 25. Go to ticketmaster.com/ushervegas for info.

The added dates are in addition to Usher’s previously announced 2023 shows. He is back Friday and Saturday. All shows are 9 p.m.

The show covers the superstar’s 20-year career, including the classics “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…” The show incorporates audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200-seat

Usher was most recently in the ABC News special “Black In Vegas,” in the network’s “Soul Of A Nation” series.

“They say you make it in New York, you can make it anywhere,” resident superstar who has also played the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip. “You make it to Las Vegas, you’ve made it for a lifetime.”

