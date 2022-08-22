93°F
Usher locks in 25 new dates at Dolby Live

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 9:18 am
 
Usher performs at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)
Usher’s not ready to retire the skates, the hits or his replica gentlemen’s club at Dolby Live.

The superstar headliner has announced 25 dates running from March through July at Park MGM. The show premiered July 15 after an extensive run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2021.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com/ushervegas. Those shows begin March 3, running through July 15. Usher’s production continues through this Friday and Saturday, and also Aug. 31, continuing on through September and October.

In his Dolby Live production, dubbed “My Way,” the 43-year-old R&B icon performs such classics as “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna …” He wades into the audience, grooving it up on an auxiliary stage in the middle of the venue. The signature set piece is a throwback to Usher’s days in Atlanta and the Magic City strip club. The set takes up two levels. Usher also roller-skates through the scene.

The artist’s foray into the crowd set the stage, on an auxiliary stage, for “My Boo,” “That’s What It’s Made For,” “Matrimony,” “Throwback,” “Trading Places,” “Can U Get Wit It,” “Without You” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.”

In a classic moment, Usher nearly ran up against a server in the VIP section of his opening-night show. The staffer’s eyes became wide, and she turned as to not to interrupt the dance moves. In fact, it was a perfect moment from a performer who makes the room his own.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

THE LATEST