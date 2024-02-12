57°F
Usher marries in downtown Las Vegas chapel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 3:23 pm
 
Usher perforrms at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Usher speaks during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. Usher will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Usher and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, share a moment at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Usher perforrms at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, followed though with wedding plans following Super Bowl LVIII.

According to the couple’s wedding certificate, the nuptials were performed Sunday at Vegas Weddings at 555 South 3rd Street in downtown Las Vegas. Rev. Ronald Pokrywka performed the service. The certificate was stamped by Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya at about 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Clark County Marriage License Bureau's certificate for Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea, filed the night of Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Clark County)

The quaint chapel is in line with the couple’s original wish to enjoy an intimate ceremony, after Usher’s boffo halftime performance at Allegiant Stadium. Goicoechea is a top executive for Epic Records.

Vegas Weddings is operated by its CEO Cliff Evarts and company president Melody Willis-Williams, who also oversees Little White Wedding Chapel, Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.

In a statement Monday morning, Willis-Williams said, “Congratulations to the Newlyweds! What a great game and Usher’s performance was absolutely epic! As much as we absolutely adore hosting weddings and exceeding our couple’s expectations, we don’t compromise on discretion. We will confirm that we love … Love!”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

