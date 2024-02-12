Usher marries in downtown Las Vegas chapel

The 45-year-old RB superstar and Super Bowl halftime performer secured a marriage license so he can wed his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea.

Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, followed though with wedding plans following Super Bowl LVIII.

According to the couple’s wedding certificate, the nuptials were performed Sunday at Vegas Weddings at 555 South 3rd Street in downtown Las Vegas. Rev. Ronald Pokrywka performed the service. The certificate was stamped by Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya at about 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The quaint chapel is in line with the couple’s original wish to enjoy an intimate ceremony, after Usher’s boffo halftime performance at Allegiant Stadium. Goicoechea is a top executive for Epic Records.

Vegas Weddings is operated by its CEO Cliff Evarts and company president Melody Willis-Williams, who also oversees Little White Wedding Chapel, Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.

In a statement Monday morning, Willis-Williams said, “Congratulations to the Newlyweds! What a great game and Usher’s performance was absolutely epic! As much as we absolutely adore hosting weddings and exceeding our couple’s expectations, we don’t compromise on discretion. We will confirm that we love … Love!”

