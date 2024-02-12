Usher picks up marriage license in Las Vegas visit

Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea picked up the license on Thursday night.

Usher speaks during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. Usher will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Usher and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, share a moment at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Usher has a deep appreciation for Las Vegas tradition. His affection stretches to the city’s marriage history.

The 45-year-old R&B superstar and Super Bowl halftime performer has secured a marriage license so he can wed his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya confirmed Sunday that Usher, legal name of Usher Raymond IV, and Goicoechea picked up the license at the Clark County License Bureau on Thursday night. The Daily Mail was first to report the event. The pub also reports the couple plan to get married in an intimate ceremony after Usher’s performance in the Super Bowl.

Goicoechea, 39, is a prominent figure in the music industry as a top-level exec for Epic Records. Usher brought her to the stage, to her apparent reluctance, during his show on Oct. 12, 2022. The event marked her birthday, which the couple celebrated onstage with a champagne toast.

