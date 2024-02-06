46°F
Kats

Usher to launch world tour after Super Bowl show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 7:24 am
 
Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Usher’s halftime show is also a kickoff.

The Strip resident superstar announced his world tour Tuesday morning. “Past Present Future” opens in Washington D.C. on Aug. 20, closing Oct. 29 in Chicago. The superstar announced the dates on Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas is not a tour stop. Usher has performed two residencies, at the Colosseum and later Dolby Live, and is the halftime performer at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Monday at Ticketmaster.com. Presale is 10 a.m. Friday.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

