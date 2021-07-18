Usher’s spectacle fills the bill at the Colosseum

Deep into Usher’s show, the set rains with “Ushbucks,” the superstar’s counterfeit cash that looks and feels so very real.

Deep into Usher’s show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the set rains with “Ushbucks,” the superstar’s counterfeit cash that looks and feels so very real.

So much of this artificial money litters the stage that a leaf blower is brought out to clean the floor. It’s an inspired moment, the height of showmanship. The star not only has developed his own customized cash stash, but has so much of it that he requires landscaping equipment to sweep it out of the way.

Usher’s Colosseum residency, which opened Friday night, is peppered with such deft moments. We have powerful lights and sound, two dozen dancers, and a two-story set piece that seems structurally permanent. But we also watch, equal parts amazed and bemused, at the star on roller skates. There is a smoking aerial pole dance by a “Bad Girl” during the song of that name; and even a quasi-erotic number with the headliner grinding on the mic stand.

The R&B superstar is performing 14 shows through Aug 14, and four more to close the year in December. The show features fan faves and sing-along “”U Don’t Have To Call,” “Love In This Club,” “Climax,” “Nice & Slow,” Yeah!,” “My Boo” and “Confessions Part II.”

But the show is not simply a recitation of Usher’s hits. All smiles and style, he arrives in a glitzy, rhinestone-laden suit, dancing through an entrance used by ticket-holders. Immediately, he peppers his first numbers, “My Way” and “Caught Up,” with two dozen backing dancers.

The commitment to dance is welcome, as Vegas has ditched so much of its large-scale, dance entertainment over the past generation. Usher’s show is generously returning much of that style. It helps that the superstar himself doesn’t miss a step, as proficient as his dance team.

The dedication to live musicianship is reduced, though, to a pair of percussionists and a keyboardist. Nonetheless, the Colosseum erupts with sound, a reminder of its audio overhaul along with the venue’s refresh from a couple of years ago.

The show’s signature set is a two-story scene that is reported by be an homage to the Atlanta strip club Magic City. A backing dancer’s pole dance to “Bad Girl” is entirely in context. And in a “No way!” moment, Usher and two dancers spin around the stage on roller skates.

The rollout is as dizzying as the star’s several costume changes. Not since Cher played the Colosseum have we seen such enthusiastic swapping of attire. Usher’s shimmering, silver suit; studded black short-sleeve shirt with matching ballcap; and show-closing, hot-pink ensemble were favorites.

Ushers performance, the first at the Colosseum in the venue’s reopening, seems steeped in destiny. Entertainment observers in Las Vegas were wondering if it would even come off as originally planned, given pandemic uncertainties. There is still uncertainty about whether protocols will be adjusted at the Colosseum. But the Usher production team —- and the staffs at Caesars Entertainment and promoter Live Nation — still brought a mind-blowing spectacle to the stage, in the middle of a health crisis that operates under its own rules.

At the end of the show, Usher brought out the entire stage team. He told the audience, “It means so much to me, just to get back to the thing I loved most, which is performing for you. Yes, yes, it’s been so good that I don’t want to close the curtain.”

The show also closed out with the requisite blasting of confetti, but this was a hail of yet more “Ushbucks,” these were smaller (don’t try to use them at the tables, kids). Those bills were a fitting souvenir of a night when a star performer returned to the stage, and paid it forward.

