Van Morrison’s move bumps possible Adele dates in October

As Caesars moves dates into the latter part of 2022, it’s less likely Adele will be back at the Colosseum.

Van Morrison performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Morrison won the lifetime achievement award for songwriting. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Follow the bookings, music fans. It’s a reliable way to figure out if and when Adele will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

We know now she won’t be onstage Oct. 7-9. Van Morrison has settled that piece of scheduling.

The rock legend has moved his previously scheduled performances to that Friday-through-Sunday slot. Originally, Morrison was scheduled to play Caesars from Feb. 16-18. Those were the only dates taken during the “Weekends With Adele” series when the superstar announced on Jan. 20 she was cancelling all of her shows.

No formal announcement was issued by Caesars Entertainment, Live Nation or Morrison himself regarding the postponed dates. But the move to the fall does limit the options for Adele to restart her residency later this year.

Simply, the more shows that are booked at the Colosseum this year, the less likely it is that Adele will return.

To line up the options, Adele has wiped out all of her dates through April. Rod Stewart headlines May 13-21. Keith Urban is back May 27-29, Sting from June 3-June 18, and Stewart again from Sept. 23-Oct. 1, leading to Morrison’s rescheduled shows.

The earliest Adele could conceivably be back would be mid-October. If Live Nation and Caesars start filing the Colosseum’s dates into November, and through the end of the year, Adele won’t likely be playing the Colosseum at all in 2022.

Other indicators for Adele’s plans are in the secondary ticket market. Brokers on those platforms do not typically offer refunds unless an event is canceled. Viagogo reps said this week that the “Viagogo Guarantee” does not cover postponed shows — Adele’s is still being listed as postponed. But even in this uncertain climate, primary ticket-seller Ticketmaster will issue full refunds until Feb. 20, a month after Adele postponed the residency.

Much has been made in media reports nationally and across the U.K. about Adele’s equipment being hauled out. Her set pieces and technical equipment were being loaded the Monday after her announcement, and could conceivably be returned. There was no option to hold her pieces in the Colosseum, which is a theater and not a storage facility. Big productions have moved equipment in and out of Caesars Palace. Usher delivered two massive productions (his residency show and “Backstory Pass” pre-show under the theater) to the Colosseum at different times.

Adele might illuminate her fans further when she’s in the U.K. for next week’s Brit Awards. She’s set to sit with BBC late-night host Graham Norton, a friendly media rep with a long reach who could draw details about the Vegas residency. Adele’s lone announcement on social media, was that she was taking part in the Brits Awards and planning for a “chat on the couch with Graham.”

Adele was laughing and holding a 10 of hearts in that post. It seemed a lot of fun, but that message did nothing to allay concerns from Adele’s worldwide following that her Las Vegas plans were being ditched.

Our man Muniz

The PBS painter Bob Ross called such events “a happy accident.” It’s Las Vegas artist Juan Muniz’s 30-minute documentary “This Doesn’t Happen,” being screened at 1 p.m. Sunday at AV Vegas on 4780 Arville Street. The film is directed by Muniz’s friend Robert Perez. The project was inspired by Muniz’s one-day trip to a gallery show his former neighborhood of Logan Heights in San Diego.

The doc follows a day in Muniz’s life where he reflects on his challenges, his achievements and his mental health. Muniz has created work that focuses on expressing inner emotions and thoughts. His simple but powerful characters are found on his ninobuniworld.com website, where tickets (at $15) are also available.

Cool Hang Alert

There’s a little love in all of Clint Holmes’ performances. His “Songs Of The Heart” show at 2 p.m. Saturday at Notoriety is loosely attached to Valentine’s Day, with some familiar titles, but also features some new original numbers. Longtime Prince backing vocalist Elisa Fiorillo joins Holmes and his band of Tom Schuman on keys, Dave Ostrem on bass and Jakuba Griffin on drums. Holmes says if Schuman didn’t have so many outside commitments with the acclaimed jazz-fusion band Spyro Gyra, this lineup would be his full-time band. Catch this outfit while you can at Notoriety, where tickets start at $50 and available at notorietylive.com.

