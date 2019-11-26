Vans, artist Damien Hirst launch shoe line at the Palms

An acclaimed artist and famous shoe brand are, um, kicking off a partnership with the Palms.

Damien Hirst, Vault by Vans and the off-Strip resort are collaborating in a six-piece collection featuring Hirst motifs called The Vault by Vans x Damien Hirst collection. According to a news release issued Tuesday, Hirst’s spots, butterflies, spin paintings and skulls will be designed on Vans’ classic Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On styles.

“It’s fabulous to be collaborating with Palms and Vans on this project,” Hirst said in a statement. “I’ve always loved Vans and the artwork works brilliantly on these shoes. I can’t wait for people to see them. It’s amazing for an artist to have the sort of freedom Palms and Vans have given me.”

The Vault by Vans x Damien Hirst collection is available Dec. 6 exclusively at the Palms and also the Vans retail store at 219 Bowery in New York. For more info, go to www.palms.com/vans.

“Art has been a strong focus of the guest experience at Palms and we have inserted works from both established artists such as Hirst to newer, emerging artists in nearly every detail of the property,” Palms Creative Director Tal Cooperman said in a statement. “I could not think of a better partner to continue our collaboration with Hirst than Vans, a fashion trailblazer that also heralds the importance of art’s position in today’s culture.”​

Hirst’s contributions to the Palms’ design and amenities includes the opulent Empathy Suite and Unknown, the resort’s entry-way bar featuring a 13-foot-long tiger shark divided into three parts.

