Vegas adult revue ‘Chippendales’ hosting virtual parties

A promotional image of "Chippendales@Home," a new online project where fans can book a virtual party with the adult revue.

Members of "Chippendales" at the Rio are shown on the Blue Carpet prior to "One Night For One Drop," held at O Theater at the Bellagio on Friday, March 8, 2019.

It’s lap dances through the laptop. Live-steam through the live-stream.

The male adult revue “Chippendales” is now throwing virtual dance parties, “Chippendales@Home,” where fans of the Rio production can order their own nightlife event.

The parties run 30 minutes and will star at least two members of the famed performance troupe.

Fans can book the show on the chippendales.com website. The production can satisfy such streaming platforms as Zoom, House Party, FaceTime or Google Hangout (double entendres unintentional).

“Bringing Chippendales to the consumer, as opposed to the consumer having to come to one of our live shows, is an initiative we’ve been working on for quite some time,” Chippendales managing partner Kevin Denberg said in a statement. “We’ve challenged ourselves to bring the energy of our unique brand of live entertainment into the home and today’s environment. The urge to celebrate the thousands of milestone events that have either been canceled, postponed, or gone unmarked over these past weeks have helped us crystallize what the experience needed to look like.”

It will look like the Chipps have dropped into your residence, all oiled up and ready to roll. The gents are shown grinding on home furniture (a throw pillow gets a real workout), while producing carrots and corncobs from their shorts as part of a guessing game.

Guests celebrating birthdays or bachelorette parties laugh and shout at the online presentation, dancing along in what has become the familiar Zoom video gallery.

Also, as a company news release reminds, the Chipps have been busy online while directing fans to adhere to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Cast members have hosted home workouts. Chipps alumni host chats on Instagram Live.

Performers produce comedy segments, too. One performs a lap-dance with a 12-pack of toilet paper, which shows the guys can still ply their craft.

