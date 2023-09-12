Vegas AFAN Black & White Party raises $200K — PHOTOS

About $200,000 was raised in the annual campaign AFAN partnered with the Las Vegas Transitional Grant Area’s (LVTGA) Love Live Campaign, as the event took over the nightclub and Soak Pool complex.

At the close of Saturday’s AFAN Black and White Party at the Palms, AFAN CEO Antioco Carillo hustled out of Kaos Nightclub and walked toward Serrano Cafe.

“I need to eat!” Carillo said. “I’m starving.”

The head of the organization was too busy to nosh at the many culinary stations set up at Kaos. The gala/show/costume party marked the 37th installment of the cause supporting adults and children affected by HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada.

About $200,000 was raised in the annual campaign AFAN partnered with the Las Vegas Transitional Grant Area’s (LVTGA) Love Live Campaign, as the event took over the nightclub and Soak Pool complex. The VIP event was at the rooftop Ghostbar club.

Drag star Norma Llyaman and media man (and Vegas fan) Perez Hilton co-hosted the main party at Kaos. Performers this year included the cast of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live,” Piranha Nightclub, the cast of “GLAM!” “iLuminate,” “Little Miss Nasty,” “Vegas! The Show” and Jennifer Romas’ Exxcite — The Show.”

Cast members from “Chippendales” and Penn Jillette, both representing the Rio, who introduced Carrillo. DJ Axis also performed between acts.

And to be fair about this food situation, samples provided by Taco Bell, Arby’s, Scotch 80 Prime, Send Noodles, Vetri Cucina, Laguna Beach House and Kitch, La Popular, Nico’s Eats, El Luchador, Badass Coffee, Greens and Proteins, Breakthru Beverage, Rhonda Rita, Herradura Tequila, Cutwater and Diplomatico Rum.

I hit two of those stations, hard. One for tacos. One for fried rice. We say no more.

