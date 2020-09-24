Vegas’ Alan Silva takes fifth on ‘AGT’; champ Brandon Leake heads to Luxor

Fifth place finalist Alan Silva of “Zumanity” finished higher than any aerialist on “AGT.”

Alan Silva is seen in his semifinal performance on "America's Got Talent." (Chris Haston/NBC)

Alan Silva is seen in his final performance on "America's Got Talent." (@AlanJSilva)

Alan Silva ascended to previously unreached heights on “America’s Got Talent.” He finished higher, in fact, than anyone who doesn’t use his or her voice in their act.

The aerist and acrobat from “Zumanity” finished fifth in the show’s Season 15, announced live Wednesday night live on NBC. Spoken-word artist Brandon Leake won the championship. Leake, who has performed his spoken-word poetry around the world, earned judge Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer in an earlier round.

Leake will head up an “AGT” all-star show at Luxor in 2021. Show producer Simon Cowell, who missed all of Season 15 while recoveing from back injuries, as been developing an “AGT” series at the Luxor theater, to replace Cirque’s short-lived “R.U.N” production. Details on the production’s dates and lineup will be announced later.

Silva, an original “Zumanity” cast member dating to 2003, topped 44 performers to reach the live-TV finals and thousands of those auditioning for the show across the country. Silva’s fifth-place finish was the highest of any aerial artist ever in the series. He performed in a rain curtain for his final act Tuesday, spinning high above the stage to “Live Like Legends” by Ruelle.

Before his final appearance, Silva said he wanted to expand to TV and film work.

“I wish we, as acrobats, would not get put in the box,” Silva said in an interview this month. “We are general artists. I would love to be able to act, show that I can perform in that role. My body type is small, of course, but I am fit, I’m strong and I can expand what I’ve been doing onstage.”

Silva and his brother, Alfredo Silva, from danger act Deadly Games performed together Wednesday night in a fire-and-aerial act. Deadly Games reached the live broadcasts in Season 11 in 2016. The act remains sidelined in the cast of “Celestia” at The Strat.

Fifth place goes to… pic.twitter.com/O6jiJ71gUc — America’s Got Talent Finale Tonight! (@AGT) September 24, 2020

Vocalists otherwise dominated the “AGT” top five. Country duo Broken Roots finished in second, singer Christina Rae was third and 11-year-old Canadian singer Roberta Battaglia placed fourth.

Along with Silva, three Las Vegas performers reached the finals: Daredevil Jonathan Silva, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk and mentalist Max Major.

The two-hour finale featured a performance from Usher, and guest collaborations from Ava Max, Blake Shelton and OneRepublic.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.