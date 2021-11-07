Vegas artist creates a Stones masterpiece with 13-year-old son

Renowned artist Tim Bavigton took his son, Jet, to Saturday’s Rolling Stones show. It was the young man’s first concert.

Las Vegas artist Tim Bavington and his son, Jet, are shown before at the Rolling Stones concert at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 06, 2021. (Tim Bavington)

Fans watch as The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ronnie Wood, left, and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As an acclaimed Las Vegas artist, Tim Bavington is accustomed to creating indelible works. He did it again Saturday night, with a lift from the Rolling Stones.

The man who envisioned and designed the multicolored “Pipe Dream” in the grassy courtyard at The Smith Center brought his son, Jet, to the Rolling Stones concert Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium.

It might have been the Stones’ last Las Vegas show. It was certainly young Jet’s first rock concert. He is 13 years old. His seats were in the 21st row.

Not a bad way to learn of rock ‘n’ roll history. Bavington has seen most of the Stones’ concert tours since “Steel Wheels” at the L.A. Coliseum on Oct. 22, 1989.

“It was one of my all-time favorite Stones performances,” Bavington said Sunday morning. “We’ll remember it for a lifetime. It is impossible to express how wonderful it was to share the Stones live with my son.”

The band effectively built to a rock apex. Jagger frequently skipped along the walkway jutting from the main stage, which was backed by towering video screens. We lost track of Jagger’s jacket changes, but it had to be 10. He mentioned the cool surroundings, saying of the venue, “You’ve had Garth Brooks and the Raiderettes in here. What more could you want?”

Maybe Jagger handing Keith Richards a black No. 21 Raiders jersey, which did happen.

“Start Me Up,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Paint it Black,” “Gimme Shelter” and an extended “Midnight Rambler” that seemed destined to end past midnight (and due credit to the sound designers at Allegiant, as the Stones show was far better balanced and full than previous concerts by Brooks and Guns N’ Roses).

Young Jet took it all in. He is actually the third generation of his family to watch a Stones show. Bavington’s mother, Jenny, worked at Eel Pie Island in Twickenham, England. That’s the club where the band played some of its earliest performances in 1963.

“She saw them before they were famous,” Bavington said. “We go back generations.”

Afterward, the young man said, “I thought it was an amazing show and the music was great.” Jet wants to be an artist, too, like his dad. We’ll consider him inspired.

