Vegas attraction ‘Bodies’ adds COVID exhibit; ‘Titanic’ back online

The adjoining “Bodies … The Exhibition” and “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” have reopened on Luxor’s second-level mezzanine.

The Titanic's Grand Staircase is shown at "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at Luxor. (Premier Exhibitions)

A wall of serving utensils, dishes and tiles are shown at "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at Luxor. (Premier Exhibitions)

A first-class cabin is shown at "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at Luxor. (Premier Exhibitions)

A cross-section of human bodies are shown at "Bodies ... The Exhibition" at Luxor. (Premier Exhibitions)

A gallery of circulatory displays is shown at "Bodies ... The Exhibition" at Luxor. (Premier Exhibitions)

A ceramic jug and china pieces are shown at "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at Luxor. (Premier Exhibitions)

“Bodies” is taking on COVID-19. “Titanic” can’t be sunk.

This is being proved only at Luxor, where can you learn more about COVID-19 in a walking attraction and return to a historic nautical tragedy. The adjoining “Bodies … The Exhibition” and “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” have reopened on the hotel-casino’s second-level mezzanine, across from the Atrium Showroom.

Updated hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with final admission at 5 p.m. daily (for tickets, go to BodiesLasVegas.com or TitanicLasVegas.com).

“Bodies” is now featuring informational exhibits along the tour illustrating the effects of COVID-19 on the human body. Visitors are shown how the virus attacks the body beyond the respiratory system.

In January, “Titanic” added 108 artifacts and video displays, including a chef’s baker hat, first-class room chandelier, and an alligator-skin wallet. During the spring, the exhibition added video screens telling the stories of the ship and passengers.

The attractions have enacted COVID-19 reopening guidelines for safety. Among them: Guests and employees are required to wear masks or face coverings at all times during tours, and physical distancing is enforced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.