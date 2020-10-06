94°F
Kats

Vegas attraction ‘Bodies’ adds COVID exhibit; ‘Titanic’ back online

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2020 - 12:35 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2020 - 2:28 pm

“Bodies” is taking on COVID-19. “Titanic” can’t be sunk.

This is being proved only at Luxor, where can you learn more about COVID-19 in a walking attraction and return to a historic nautical tragedy. The adjoining “Bodies … The Exhibition” and “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” have reopened on the hotel-casino’s second-level mezzanine, across from the Atrium Showroom.

Updated hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with final admission at 5 p.m. daily (for tickets, go to BodiesLasVegas.com or TitanicLasVegas.com).

“Bodies” is now featuring informational exhibits along the tour illustrating the effects of COVID-19 on the human body. Visitors are shown how the virus attacks the body beyond the respiratory system.

In January, “Titanic” added 108 artifacts and video displays, including a chef’s baker hat, first-class room chandelier, and an alligator-skin wallet. During the spring, the exhibition added video screens telling the stories of the ship and passengers.

The attractions have enacted COVID-19 reopening guidelines for safety. Among them: Guests and employees are required to wear masks or face coverings at all times during tours, and physical distancing is enforced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

