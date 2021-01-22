Vegas bandleader David Perrico looking beyond the Barge

David Perrico’s Pop Strings performs for the first time since March in a digital concert at 6 p.m. Friday.

David Perrico's Pop Strings performs at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace in 2016. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra performs at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, March 3, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Perrico and Lily Arce became engaged on Oct. 18, 2017 and plan to be married in May in Las Vegas. (David Perrico)

The David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra performs at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, March 3, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Axe Hole owner London Cochrane is shown in the "Smash Room" in her business at Neonopolis on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Hate League owner Tim Tempas and Neonopolis owner Rohit Joshi are shown at the ribbon-cutting for Hate League on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Perrico’s Pop Strings band is living in a topsy-turvy universe. As a matter of practice, Pop Strings ensemble fires up a crowd to groove in tight quarters. Typically, it’s a heck of a hang. But not today.

Such dance party would disqualify the band from performing the type of show that has made it a hit at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

“Our thing is packing the room and packing the dance floor,” Perrico said Thursday as he prepped charts for Pop Strings’ return to action, virtually, at 6 p.m. Pacific time Friday from The Space. “Do I think we’ll be back, eventually? Yes. I’m just not confident it will be at the Barge. I don’t know where we will end up.”

Pop Strings’ performance is available at a $20 buy-in at Stellartickets.com. The show is backed by co-sponsor John Saksa and Findlay Cadillac, also a backer of Perrico’s shows at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz.

Friday’s show is the first stage show by Perrico’s band since March 14 at Westgate Cabaret, a no-cover-charge midnight gig that had shown some promise just before the pandemic shutdown.

But the Barge is where Pop Strings had hosted a popular, no-cover party at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The band’s uncertain future there is an indication the tightly designed, 160-seat venue itself will be slow to return. Either a glorified lounge or a small showroom, depending on interpretation, Cleopatra’s Barge has been the residence home of Wayne Newton and Dionne Warwick, and later psychic Thomas John.

“With the shows they’ve had in there, especially with Dionne and Wayne, it seemed they were going with a straight-ticketed kind of thing,” Perrico said. “We could possibly turn over to a ticketed show, but it would be a little challenging for people who have seen us with no cover. Plus, I really like the open-lounge, Louie Prima scene.”

Perrico is working on updated arrangements for Friday’s show, including a new spin through Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and some Queen classics the band hasn’t played live. The band’s regular singers, Lily Arce and Fletch Wolcott, are joined by Noybel Gorgoy and Serena Henry.

Gorgoy was a highlight in Paul Shaffer & The Shaf-Shifters show, for which Perrico served as music director. Henry has backed Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight on tour.

Perrico says the band is prepared, generally speaking. But they aren’t rehearsing.

“We’re doin’ it live,” Perrico said. “This is a chance for people to unwind for a couple of hours. If it works out, we’ll make it a monthly thing.”

Neon dreams

Hate League at Neonopolis will be open in about 10 days, owner and founder Tim Tempas said after Friday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Neonopolis owner Rohit Joshi. Hate League is the rare business that has used three names before even opening.

First it was Haterade, a play on Gatorade. Thursday, it was announced the name had switched to Hate League, but for Friday it was Make Fun of Everything. That third name was to satisfy Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s wishes not to cut a ribbon at a business with “Hate” in the title. Bad messaging, given the times. So, no hate on Friday, but Hate League from here forward.

Tempas said many of the T-shirts on display with messages you won’t see when the business formally opens. The Los Angeles Fakers logo, worn by the Walter White “Breaking Bad” mannequin earlier this week, is one prominent example. There are some trademark concerns, and also the designs are not complete.

“There are some things displayed we’re not proud of, to be honest,” Tempas said. “We want to make sure we are done with the designs and copyright-compliant before moving forward.”

The owner gave Goodman a T-shirt reading, “I Tried To Save The Vegas Economy, And All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt.” Goodman left the keepsake behind. Look for it at Hate League.

The tree, and the axe

Dicks Last Resort owner Harry Mohney attended the ceremony, as did Axe Hole owner London Cochrane. Axe Hole is clearing a healthy profit, even during COVID, in its 2,200-square-foot space.

Goodman visited the “Smash Room” for the first time. This is where visitors gear up in safety equipment and smash stuff (one medium item, and five smaller items in 15 minutes). Goodman did none of that Thursday. But I think she’ll be back.

Next door, Mohney is still hoping he can open Dick’s Last Resort this spring. The restaurant and tavern is moving into the Cannabation Cannabis Museum space. Mohney is keeping one of the museum’s signature props, a giant tree installation, as a kind of playground for kids.

It’s worth a shot, and easier than lugging the woodsy effect from the building. Regardless, Dick’s should put 50-60 folks to work, likely in matching T-shirts.

Great Moments In Social Media

Vegas headlining comic Thai Rivera posts a series of monologues on his @officialthairivera Instagram page. I first caught Rivera at Notoriety’s “Four Funny” comedy show and his set was terrific. In his IG Vlog posted Tuesday, Rivera recounts a conversation with fellow comic Quinn Dahle (also reliably a very funny comedian) at L.A. Comedy Club at the Strat.

Rivera said the two talked about “bad audiences.” They agreed there is such a thing as a bad audience for comedy, but also these crowds can be turned around by a seasoned comic.

“I can guarantee, you could be in the worst room ever and if Dave Chappelle walks in, I highly doubt he’s going to have a bad set,” Rivera said. “Even though, I have seen Bill Barr bomb before … I’m not talking (smack) about Bill Barr, but facts are facts. I have seen Bill Barr bomb before … it was Latino Night at the Laugh Factory, and they just weren’t really feeling him.” The whole stretch is a great, under-the-carriage look at stand-up comedy, and could probably win over any crowd.

