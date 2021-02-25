Vegas bandleader Perrico back in the stream, once more

David Perrico is OK with performing digitally, but nothing beats the feel of a live lounge gig.

The David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra performs at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, March 3, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A promotional image of David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra, which is performing a live-stream concert at 6 p.m. Friday from The Space. (David Perrico Music)

The lineup of David Perrico's Pop Strings during its opening show Saturday night at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Perrico prefers a late-night lounge show at a Vegas resort to a digital concert on a Vegas laptop.

But until his Pop Strings Orchestra can return to the stage, Perrico is back online, one more time.

Perrico’s band is performing a livestream concert out of The Space at 6 p.m. Friday. It’s Perrico’s second such effort. It might be his last, too.

“We decided to do it one more time,” said Perrico, whose band also performed out of The Space on Jan. 22. “It’s great to get everyone back together after not playing for a year, but it’s also costly to produce and it’s hard to basically beg someone someone to pay $20 to watch you online.”

OK, we’ll do it: Check out this band by clicking to the livestream ticket portal at thespacelv.com.

Vocalists Lily Arce, Fletch Wolcott, Serena Henry and Noybel Gorgoy are at the front of joining Perrico’s 16-member orchestra. Hosted by Fox 5’s Feven May, Friday’s show is honoring Black History Month, with a healthy complement of James Brown, Motown, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald.

Perrico has essentially re-charted an entire set list for this single show. He’d be wise to save those charts. His should be a coveted band when pandemic restrictions are lifted, as a ready-made and proven winner on the Strip and elsewhere.

Pop Strings has headed up slamming, late-night, weekend shows at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace for four years. Perrico, a premier trumpet player and music director, also performed a midnight show at Westgate Cabaret, on the cusp of the statewide shutdown in March 2020. Those shows have been swinging, no-cover jam sessions hearkening to the city’s golden lounge era.

But the the Barge is not an expressly no-cover venue. It’s a more like a small showroom. The venue has hosted superstars Wayne Newton and Dionne Warwick, and also the psychic Thomas John. All have indicated, either directly or through representatives, that they want back onstage.

Also in the mix is the under-development Stabile Productions burlesque revue starring ex-“Absinthe” star Melody Sweets, which would also be a late-night production. Perrico says he’s not heard from any Caesars Entertainment rep about his future at the Barge, but he’s willing to play the full scale, to use a music term.

“I suspect we’ll be back at the Barge. I haven’t heard anything to the contrary,” Perrico said. “But nothing is confirmed, and we haven’t even touched on that topic. I will say that we have played successfully to packed houses for four years. We could go on at midnight or 1 a.m., as far as I’m concerned.”

Not to disparage the digital scene, but that would be a kickin’ gig. Check your laptops at the door.

‘Fantasy’ anew

We caught Anne Martinez in her swing role as “Fantasy” vocalist on Tuesday night. A great time for 98 paid customers in a 1,500-seat theater. This is “Fantasy’s” second pandemic reopening. The show’s staging and use of projections is inventive in the venue, and makes you wonder (or, makes me wonder) how it would play the venue as an adult revue in the same scale as “Folies Bergere” or “Jubilee.”

The framework is there, if any investor or a combination of such wanted to take a risk and expand the show’s staging for a return to lavishly staged, topless shows on the Strip.

Sadly, it likely would not happen, with the show due to move back to Atrium Showroom and other plans for Luxor Theater already, with a dedicated production moving in this year. But Martinez, filling Tuesdays for lead vocalist Lorena Peril, delivered an elevated performance in her return. It’s a good thing she has a big voice because that is a big place.

Bring back that club

Caesars Entertainment officials say Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at Linq Promenade will be back. The status of the club is a lively topic around the entertainment scene. But JKCC, home of the Cleto Nojito, Cousin Sal and Tark’s Towel mocktails, is set to restart when it’s safe and sane to do so.

From a company statement: “We look forward to reopening Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in the Linq Promenade at a time that is appropriate for the safety of our staff, customers and the comedians on stage. We will continue to evaluate government directives to determine a timeline, which will be shared at a later date.” Good enough. Tark’s Towels, all around.

Stirling haps

Stirling Club at Turnberry Place is running its new “Late Nights at Spirits Lounge” entertainment program beginning 9 p.m. Thursday. The upscale after-hours hang continues at 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The series is open-ended, with the original schedule runs through the end of March.

The Stirling Club is doing a deep dive into the Vegas entertainment scene, featuring such performers as DJ Liz Clark (Thursday), Cameron Dettman (March 3), Arce (March 6), Henry (March 10), Chris Nolan (March 12), Sandy Knights (March 17), Laura Wright (March 24), Chase Brown (March 26) and Nieve Malandra (March 31).

Seating is limited (of course). Reservations are required for the club’s eight VIP tables, at $100 for members and $150 for non-members. Also, Fridays are reserved for a no-cover, supper-club shows, and on March 19 Ron Knight hosts.

We remember the days when Stirling Club was totally latent, its future uncertain. Toast it up to owner Richard Ditton and operator Debra Kelleher for reviving this famous Vegas haunt.

