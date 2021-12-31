Vegas broadcast vet Kevin Janison abruptly leaves News 3

Emmett Scott Prothero, World War II veteran, left, and Kevin Janison, meteorologist for NBC 3, speak at the opening ceremony of the Ride 2 Recovery Honor Ride Las Vegas to benefit Veterans and First Responders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at the Rock in Rio parking lot. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Kevin Janison reads from his "Deputy Dorkface" book at the inagural Flip Through Summer Book Swap at Lorenzi Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Kevin Janison’s final forecast at KVBC Channel 3 was his own. The popular, veteran meteorologist told his audience after Thursday’s 5 p.m. telecast that he was leaving the station.

Janison might well be leaving broadcast journalism altogether.

“This has been one absolutely awesome and amazing journey,” Janison said on air, with his weather map in the background. “It’s a good chance this is the last weather cast I’ll ever be involved with. At some point, I will formulate exactly what I want to say as to why.” He then thanked his supporters.

The move is effective immediately. Janison’s contract with the Sinclair Broadcasting-owned NBC affiliate was due to expire New Year’s Eve. The two sides were not able to cut a deal, leaving Janison a free agent just before he would be on assignment on NYE.

Janison’s reports from the field, especially on Fremont Street Experience with former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and current Mayor Carolyn Goodman, had become a turn-the-calendar tradition.

In text Thursday night, Janison reiterated that he wants to take some time to gather his thoughts before making any comments about his departure, or his future. He did say he would be watching the year-ending fireworks extravaganza from his home, “Where I won’t be groped by drunks on Fremont Street.” Grabbing at Janison had indeed become something of a New Year’s Eve sport on the FSE promenade.

The departure ends a year in which News 3 has lost several key on-air and behind-the-scenes professionals. In March, Sinclair laid off a dozen News 3 staffers in a nationwide cost-cutting move. Hundreds of Sinclair employees across the country were let go.

Janison, a highly regarded and well-liked member of the Vegas media community, also reported frequently from Toshiba Square at T-Mobile Arena prior to Vegas Golden Knights Games. He had spent 15 years at News 3. Prior to that stint, Janison spent a decade at CBS affiliate KLAS Channel 8 (8 News Now).

On a personal note, and at the risk of attaching inside baseball to this announcement, I always gravitated to Janison whenever I saw him in the field. To see him on the scene was to be reassured you were in a relevant place, alongside a total pro. Janison’s legions of fans in the Las Vegas Valley are sure to be eager to know what’s next.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.