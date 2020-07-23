103°F
Kats

Vegas burlesque artist embarks on mirthful mask campaign

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2020 - 6:58 pm
 

Michelle L’Amour has had enough of this COVID-19 mis-masking. Bowing to frustration, the burlesque performer and recent Las Vegas resident has produced a “Right & Wrong” video tutorial for mask-wearing protocol.

The list of “Wrongs” includes “The Pirate” (a mask over one eye, as L’Amour wields a potato masher), “The Purse” (a mask slung over the shoulder), “The Sniffer” (mask just under the nose), “The Neck Beard” (mask hanging under the chin), “The Valley Girl” (mask looped over an ear) and “The High Society” (a mask worn as a hat while drinking tea).

At the end of the series, L’Amour shows the proper method — over the nose, mouth and chin. This is “The Life Saver.”

L’Amour, the creator of the “Quarantine Cabaret” burlesque video series on Vimeo, said she came up with the “Wrong” list just by observing folks wearing masks improperly.

“My only regret is not doing the ‘Guy Fieri,’ and wearing my mask and sunglasses behind my head,” says L’Amour, who in every segment models the blinged-out mask she created in March. “I didn’t think of it until the next morning. Oh, well.”

Comedic coverage

More mirthful masking: Colin Cahill, Blue Jackson in “Atomic Saloon Show” is promoting the mask-up effort with a customized cover that reads “A Virus Went Around The World” on one side and “All I Got was This Stupid Mask” on the other.

For you horn fans, Jon Celentano cut a slit into his paper mask so he could play sax during a recent rehearsal for The Windjammers. Why the rehearsal? “In the event a gig actually happens.”

Stefani-Shelton single

Not to mean they are single, but Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton release their new song “Happy Anywhere” on Friday. The song is follow to “Nobody But You,” the couple’s single released in June. Stefani’s closing “Just A Girl” dates at Zappos Theater are currently on hold.

Marie’s new partners

Marie Osmond is using the app Doublicat to place her face over videos of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Check out her @MarieOsmond Instagram posts.

A friend turned Osmond on to the app last week. Like a guitarist with a new whammy bar, she’s having way too much fun with this.

Fator & Funny Bone

Former Mirage headliner and current ventriloquial free agent Terry Fator sold out his five shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Funny Bone comedy club in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend. He’s looking forward to a return.

“It was so much fun. They want me back,” Fator said. “We are trying to do more comedy clubs, but they keep closing as fast as the open. I’ll do them as long as I can before I start Vegas again.”

Fator is looking for more clubs. “I love being on stage so much. It was a blast,” he says. He’s also among the many headliners still trying to figure out his future in Las Vegas.

They are here

Spiegelworld has renamed its disco show to “Discoshow.” Company founder Ross Mollison confirmed the change Wednesday, simply saying, “That’s what it is.”

This is the production formerly called “We Are Here,” being designed by the famous director Steven Hoggett (“Harry Potter and The Cursed Child”), music headed up by producing, songwriting and music great Nile Rodgers of Chic.

A scaled-down version of the production was showcased in Brooklyn, New York, in 2016 for a group of possible resort partners (it’s not often one has the opportunity to groove alongside Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner).

Still no home, but the name is new and the fictional Finnish character Åke Blomqvist (named for the late dance instructor from Helsinki) remains.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

