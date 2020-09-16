Vegas club launches COVID-safe ‘Ambient Music Hang’

Notoriety owner Ken Henderson says, “Comedy and magic are not ambient. Anything you have to watch is considered a show.”

Clint Holmes is shown performing at Notoriety at Neonopolis on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Terry and Tammy Bradshaw, front, are shown with their daughters, from left, Rachel Bradshaw, Lacey Hester and Erin Bradshaw. The family stars in the new reality series "The Bradshaw Bunch." (E! Enttertainment)

The Tenors of Rock are shown behind plexiglass at Notoriety on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

It’s called Notoriety, a reference to a music note. It’s not called Pizzariety.

So don’t judge the Neonopolis entertainment club by its new food options. It’s first a live-music place that is adding food so it can stage the “Ambient Music Hang” beginning Sept. 25. Doors at 6 p.m., ambience at 7 p.m. No tickets. No cover. Masks mandatory. Seating is socially distant.

And pizza is part of the program. You have three choices: cheese, pepperoni or cheese. Wait, that’s two choices. Whatever. The cost will be $4, unless it’s $3.50.

“We are offering a very limited menu. The pizzas will be decent-tasting, but they will not be our moneymaker,” Notoriety proprietor Ken Henderson of Best Agency said in a phone chat Wednesday afternoon. “We haven’t figured it all out yet, but we want to get back to the path we started on, where music is the fundamental thing we do.”

Ambient musicians are being auditioned for the “Hang” from 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Go to the Henderson’s Facebook page for audition details. Club info is also at notorietylive.com.

But know that this is for performers to play background music. City of Las Vegas licensing officials have told Henderson what is and isn’t ambient.

“Comedy and magic are not ambient,” Henderson said. “Anything you have to watch is considered a show. If it’s something you can enjoy while eating a pizza and drinking a beer, that defines it as ambient.”

Henderson promises this is the beginning of a new music scene in downtown Las Vegas.

“We want to have live entertainment and music the way we’re supposed to do, and follow the rules,” Henderson said. “I just want to get the ball rolling.” The ball, and the dough.

Tease to Terry

It is always a reality show with Terry Bradshaw. A little more than a year ago, before an interview at a Las Vegas studio as he rehearsed for his Luxor stage show, the four-time Super Bowl champ lost his cellphone. We fished through his bags, his pockets and scoured the parking lot to find the lost device before Bradshaw’s wife, Tammy, ordered the phone shut down.

“We never found it!” Bradshaw says.

Wednesday, we reunited with Bradshaw on Skype to talk of the NFL legend’s new reality show, “The Bradshaw Bunch,” which premieres Thursday on E! The series features Tammy; the couple’s daughters Rachel and Erin Bradshaw, and Lacey Hester; and grandkids Jeb and Zuri.

We learned during our chat that Bradshaw has a new phone. We know this because it went off during the interview.

“You want to get that?” I asked.

“No,” Bradshaw said. “It’s someone trying to sell me a plane.”

Real reality. We’ll have more from Bradshaw, including his take on the Las Vegas Raiders and the status of his Luxor show, on Sunday and Monday. Until then, check out his show, which incorporates a subplot of Erin’s physical enhancement. It’s sure to be a hoot.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.