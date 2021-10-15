Vegas ‘daredevil’ injured in ‘AGT: Extreme’ stunt

Jonathan Goodwin is shown during the live quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Chris Haston/NBC)

Jonathan Goodwin, “The Daredevil” of Las Vegas whose “AGT: Extreme” act went horribly awry this week, most recently performed as a side act in “Fantasy” at Luxor and has been featured in “The Illusionists” production owned by Cirque du Soliel.

“AGT” officials confirmed Goodwin’s incident, which unfolded Thursday during rehearsals for the stunt show, in a statement Friday.

“During a rehearsal last evening for ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme,’ an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement. “He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

According to multiple reports, led initially by TMZ, Goodwin was seriously injured in an “AGT: Live” act while taping at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Goodwin was suspended about 70 feet high in a straitjacket, hanging upside-down by his feet, as two cars were also suspended at his sides. The cars were to swing back and forth, with Goodwin freeing himself, then falling to an air mattress. The cars would then collide.

But the act went wrong as the cars collided with Goodwin still in between, the vehicles bursting into fire. He was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital for surgery. There has been no update to his condition since the “AGT” statement.

“AGT: Extreme” was announced this month as the latest offshoot of the “America’s Got Talent” franchise. WWE combatant Nikki Bella, action-sports star Travis Pastrana and series creator Simon Cowell will serve as judges. Terry Crews will be the host. Also, the highly anticipated “America’s Got Talent: Live” stage show is set to open Nov. 5 at Luxor.

A Las Vegas resident, Goodwin most recently performed in “Fantasy” during the show’s relaunch at Luxor. He departed the show in September to pursue “AGT: Live,” then had told friends he planned to perform in the new Cirque show opening in January at the former Zumanity Theater at New York-New York (that show is not yet cast).

Goodwin, sometimes called an “escapeologist” also reached the semifinals of Season 15 of “AGT” last year. He is known for his extreme-danger performances. He advanced with a fire act, releasing himself from a suit of padlocks and shackles as flames raced over his body. At the time, Goodwin noted the routine was not nearly as death-defying as it should have been, because wind knocked down the flames.

“You want it to be the biggest spectacular it can be, but this can happen when you are on live TV and working with the elements,” Goodwin said. “There could have been, and should have been, more fire. Two hours before we were supposed to do it, the air was still and perfect, so it muted how spectacular it was.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.