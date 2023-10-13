Vegas ‘daredevil’ suing ‘AGT’ after 2021 accident

Jonathan Goodwin is alleging lax safety measures led to the accident in October 2021 that left him a paraplegic.

Jonathan Goodwin is shown in a "Fantasy" at Luxor promotional poster. The stunt was a side act in the show before being seriously injured during "AGT: Extreme" rehearsals in October 2021. (Anita Mann Productions)

The Las Vegas stunt performer who nearly died during an “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show is suing the production.

Jonathan Goodwin, a well-known and highly regarded danger-act performer and “escapologist,” has filed suit in Los Angeles, according to published reports. Goodwin is alleging loose safety precautions led to the harrowing accident in October 2021 that has left him a paraplegic.

The suit was reportedly filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Fremantle Media North America and its production arm, Syco Entertainment; Marathon Productions; and NBC Universal are among the defendants named.

Fremantle officials offered no comment to the lawsuit. A text and email to Goodwin for comment has not been returned.

The 43-year-old Goodwin most recently performed as a side act in the adult revue “Fantasy” at Luxor when he took the call to audition for the new “AGT” show in 2021. He was a semifinalist on the original “America’s Got Talent” series in 2020.

Goodwin was injured in rehearsals at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The man who refers to himself as “The Daredevil” on Instagram was performing an act in which he was suspended between 20- and 40-feet high in a straitjacket, hanging upside down by his feet, as two cars also were suspended at his sides.

As the act is designed, the cars were to swing back and forth, with Goodwin freeing himself, then falling to an air bag. The cars would then collide after Goodwin dropped to safety. Instead, the cars crashed with Goodwin still in between, the vehicles bursting into fire.

Goodman then fell, missing the air bag and hitting his head on the ground.

In the suit, Goodwin reports he suffered a dislocated spinal cord, internal organ injuries — including the loss of his left kidney — fractures to his legs, ribs and shoulders, and extensive third-degree burns.

In a post from his hospital bed days after the incident, Goodwin said, “I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear … because I was protected by love.”

Goodwin soon moved back to his native England to rehab from his injuries. He is now practicing hypnotherapy and is a screenwriter, according to his social-media profile.

The performer claims the show was negligent, employed under-qualified safety personnel, and failed to adopt industry safety standards. He called his injuries “catastrophic, life-altering.”

Goodwin has been featured in “The Illusionists” production owned by Cirque du Soleil. The show filled with magic-styled and danger acts was to be the featured performance of the 2020 “One Night For One Drop” charity show at Luxor before COVID knocked it off the schedule.

“AGT: Extreme” was dropped from NBC’s schedule after four episodes. Season 18 just concluded in September. Its champion, the dog act Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, will be in “America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live!” production at Luxor at a date to be determined.

