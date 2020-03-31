Vegas entertainment family cuts safe, speedy video

Travis Cloer’s family distilled three hours into a 45-second, time-lapse video to the song “‘Til You Fall In Love.”

The Cloer family is shown on Saturday, March 28, 2020, after finishing their time-lapse video of coloring their Las Vegas driveway. From left: Andi, Jennifer, Rowan and Travis. (Travis Cloer)

The Family Cloer is a colorful bunch. Their entire neighborhood, and beyond, is being reminded of that quality.

Travis Cloer, known for his eight years as Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys” on the Strip; his wife, Jennifer, from “Peep Show” at Planet Hollywood; and kids Andi (age 7) and Rowan (age 5) recorded a time-lapse video as they colored their entire driveway.

They used multicolored sidewalk chalk for this project, working in tandem, brick by brick. One of the kids’ teachers mentioned that families in Italy had painted rainbows on their windows while remaining inside during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cloers took that concept and went to work Friday afternoon. They broke overnight and finished the work Saturday, spending what Travis estimates as “three hours-ish” on the big art piece. They distilled all that activity into a 45-second, time-lapse video to Cloer’s song “‘Til You Fall In Love” from his latest release, “Here’s Travis Cloer.”

The clip ends with the family posing over the message, “Stay Safe With Love.”

“We just wanted to bring a shine in to this weird, kind of gloomy time,” says Cloer, who adds that the work will remain “until it rains.”

