Vegas headliners Penn & Teller still the real deal for Prince Charles

Penn Teller are forever seeking distinctive subjects to appear on their hit CW series, “Fool Us.” Prince Charles might be a good candidate.

Penn and Teller are shown with Prince Charles during the prince's 70th birthday party at the London Palladium on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Glenn Alai)

Turns out that Charles is a serious fan of magic, and a pretty fair amateur magician himself. He performed a cup-and-ball trick 43 years ago as he was inducted into The Magic Circle, Britain’s secretive organization dedicated to the advancement of the magic arts.

The Prince’s 70th birthday party Sunday night further reinforced his link to magic. A lineup of top magicians, including Penn & Teller, performed in an all-star show at the London Palladium.

“We always love performing over in the UK, particularly London. This was our first time performing on the stage of the historic London Palladium, but our fourth time performing for the royal family, third for Prince Charles,” Penn Jillette said in a text message. “And, I didn’t bump my head even though backstage is old and the doorways and ceilings are low so I consider it a smashing success.”

P&T were the only Vegas — and American — act in the show, which also featured Dynamo, who has been long supported by the Prince. The show also showcased several comics and magicians popular in the U.K., and will be broadcast as “We Are Most Amused and Amazed” on Britain’s ITV next month. Prince Charles’ actual birthday is Nov. 14.

Penn & Teller produced a card trick and a misdirection trick, then introduced the team from Mischief Theatre, with whom P&T are developing a Broadway production. Currently, the Rio headliners are partners in “The Play That Goes Wrong” in New York and London.

“We were the only Americans on the bill for the show and that was quite an honor,” Jillette said, “… or is it honour?”

