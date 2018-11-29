Kats

Vegas party purveyor Zowie Bowie signs two new deals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2018 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2018 - 6:49 pm

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is a ruby-red hightop table at Patio Bar at Flamingo Las Vegas. Earlier I sat with “WOW” at Rio director Hanoch Rosenn for lunch at Carlos n Charlies.

This month, “WOW” celebrated its one-year anniversary and 500th performance at its own Rio theater. Rosenn reports that his production enjoyed a 60-percent increase over Thanksgiving week over a year ago. He has enlisted a marketing campaign to trumpet the “WOW’s” four “Best of Las Vegas” awards.

He says the show has become a favorite among Vegas concierges who list “WOW” among the best family-friendly productions in town. “We used to be 10th, then fifth, now we are first or second,” he said. “We are getting there.” We’ll hear more from Roseann, a former performing mime (the best kind) in the next few days.

Onward:

More Z.B. in ’19

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie says the two seminal moments of his life were delivered by the mismatched tandem of Tony Orlando and David Lee Roth. Phillips saw Tony Orlando & Dawn as an 11-year-old kid at the old Las Vegas Hilton in 1976. He attended a Van Halen concert four years later at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Orlando found Phillips in the audience and shook his hand. Phillips observed the gleaming white teeth and bronzed tan and said, “I want that.” Roth performed a high-leg kick to open the show in Phoenix, and Phillips said, “I want that, too.”

Thus, what would become Zowie Bowie was born. Phillips opened the act in Vegas at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort when the hotel opened in June 2006. Phillips has since become the purveyor of the party scene in VegasVille, holding court at Rocks Lounge on Fridays and adding Thursday- and Saturday-night shows at 3rd Street Stage on Fremont Street.

This week, Phillips extended his contract with both venues through the end of 2019, which is also the 25th anniversary of the Zowie Bowie act. Philips is the rare showman to headline consistently for more than a decade, and over the past couple of years he’s added occasional engagements at Grandview Lounge at South Point.

“I’ve always wanted to bring the ultimate party,” the 52-year-old Phillips says. “I always wanted to make people feel like Tony and David Lee made me feel. It was never so much about the singing as it was the powerful energy that electrified the soul.”

Phillips has built a robust backing band around two Vegas favorites, Nieve Malandra and Jaime Lynch, on vocals. Top-40 and dance music remains his drawing card, though he has worked a “Vintage Vegas” big-band act in to the rotation at South Point.

As he says, “I have always wanted to be more of the battery or spark plug of the car, rather than the fine, Corinthian leather seats.” If you get that reference, you get Zowie Bowie.

Tenors to Dubai

Tenors of Rock are performing at the new Caesars Bluewaters Dubai resort from Dec. 6-Dec. 21. This, as the act continues to perform at Harrah’s Showroom through Dec. 8 before taking a break for the holidays, returning after Christmas.

The Vegas lineup will be split and joined by additional singers to cover the shows in Dubai.

This booking could indicate a trend of Caesars Entertainment shipping existing headliners or productions to the Dubai resort for limited engagements. The company has an abundance of such headliners — starting with the Tenors, who have performed internationally (including at Gorky Park in Moscow) for years before opening at Harrah’s in January 2017.

The mighty Amazon

The activity at Las Vegas Festival Grounds over the past several days is the staging of a corporate event capping the Amazon World Services (AWS) re:Invent conference on the Strip this week. The party is set for 9 p.m.-midnight at the old Rock in Rio site.

Dubbed the re:Play Party, the event and is described by the conference website: “Not just an EDM concert and interactive extravaganza, the re:Play party is the ultimate playground for those of us who didn’t get the memo that grown-ups don’t play.” That’lll work. At least it’s not, “What happens on the corner of Sahara and the Strip …”

Wassa goin’ on

Ex-“Zumanity” artist Wassa Coulibaly is hosting her first Tribal Cabaret show at 8 p.m. Thursday at her new Baobab Cafe location at Town Square. The new space is around the corner from Coulibaly’s former Baobab Stage location.

The night’s highlights include performances from vocal group Molodi along with African and Taiko drumming; traditional Indian dancing by Yoda Jones; the dance team Afro Sexy; and a fashion show featuring Coulibaly’s Wassa Wear line.

Vegas singer Mackly Benjamin Prophete hosts; tickets are $40 (with fees). The theater remains under construction, so this lid-lifting event takes place in the cafe space and next to Coulibaly’s original designs. It’s a cultural extravaganza, and Coulibaly is one to support.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast is posted on the R-J website. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Cirque Du Soleil Performers Team Up For New Show "Kinekt"
Through dance, acrobatics and aerial arts, “Kinekt” tells a story all too familiar to modern families: how to maintain a human connection in the digital age. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Holiday Cactus Garden
The Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas
The Pinball Hall of Fame was created by Tim Arnold and opened in 2006. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas
Trainer Lou “Mack” McCammon guides several rescue dogs through a series of tricks and jumps two shows a day weekends through December at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buddy V - Sep 21 Confidante
Famous Infinity Mirror Room is open in Las Vegas
Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Infinity" mirror room is open at the Bellagio in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Glittering Lights dazzles Las Vegas
The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Mat Luschek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Skybar at Waldorf Astoria lets you sip your way through Las Vegas history
Skybar At Waldorf Astoria Lets You Sip Your Way Through Las Vegas History (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stan Lee in Las Vegas for Madame Tussauds unveiling
Stan Lee Las Vegas speaks with the Review-Journal's Chris Lawrence about his love for his fans and shared universes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ultimate Belgium Waffle Sundae at Lavo
Lavo at the Palazzo serves a 16-scoop ice cream sundae that costs $800. (Rochelle Ricahrds, Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like